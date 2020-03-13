© Alamy



Far more men in deprived areas of England have died over the past decade than would be expected if recent trends had continued, new Office for National Statistics analysis has found.Men's mortality rates - the number of people in a particular group who die over a specific period of time -138.1 times faster before 2011 than they did afterwards, the analysis found.The figures are particularly stark for the oldest: mortality rates for women aged 80-84 were improving 17 times faster before 2011 than they did afterwards.Sophie John, of the ONS, said: "In England, the majority (54%) of the leading causes of death analysed by age and sex follow the slowdown in mortality improvements.Since 2001, IHD has remained the leading cause of death for males in England but mortality rates for deaths resulting from IHD have continued to decrease. Since 2011, however, these decreases have slowed, with the average fall pre-2011 being 1.5 times greater than the fall post-2011.In contrast, mortality rates for deaths resulting from dementia and Alzheimer's disease have continued to increase since 2001, with rates post-2011 increasing 2.6 times greater than pre-2011.The ONS analysis identified 2011 as the "breakpoint" year: the moment when there was a significant slowdown in the trend of improving life expectancies., from 1,125.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2011 to 1,183.1 deaths per 100,000 in 2018.Their largest slowdown in mortality improvement was among men living in the most deprived areas of England, with mortality rates pre-2011 improving over five times faster than post-2011.For women in the most deprived areas who were aged under 75 there was also an increase in mortality rates: from 457.7 per 100,000 in 2011 to 474.3 per 100,000 in 2018.