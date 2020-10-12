bidenmasked
© Screenshot/Action News 13
Presidential nominee Joe Biden
Joe Biden has blatantly admitted that he does not believe voters "deserve to know" if he plans to pack the court.

Biden: "You've been asked by the viewers who are probably Republican who don't want me to continue to talk about what they're doing to the court right now," asked a local reporter, shown in new video from an KTNV Las Vegas.

Reporter: "Well sir, don't the voters deserve to know —

Biden: "No, they don't — I'm not gonna play his game," Biden responded before insisting that he has "already said something on court packing."

Both Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have repeatedly refused to answer the question of whether or not the plan to pack the court if elected. Most recently, Harris pivoted to the conversation to the number of black federal judges appointed by Trump, and a false story about Abraham Lincoln. when asked this question during the vice presidential debate.