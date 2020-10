A black separatist paramilitary group known as the "Not F$%*ing (expletive) Around Coalition" #NFAC marched with weapons clutched in their hands through the streets of Lafayette, Louisiana, Saturday. However, only a few news outlets and independent journalists appeared to have reported on the situation, even while the escalation of racial tensions have led to riots across the nation over the past year.A journalist and cameraman from News2Share.com by the Twitter name of Ford Fischer posted the developments from Louisiana on Twitter Saturday. It was later picked up and spread across various twitter feeds.The reason I believe its important to report all sides of this issue is because our nation has been pushed by media reports into very dangerous political divisions and racial tensions have increased because of those divisions. More importantly, President Donald Trump's supporters, along with the President himself, have been unfairly and wrongly accused by some members of the media, Democrats and far left wing extremists of being racists.By the way, these promises were made by Trump before Wallace asked him to denounce white supremacist groups during the debate. Still, the president is being held to different standards than anyone, and former Vice President Joe Biden, along with other Democrats and organizations they support are not.Moreover, news outlets are not reporting the whole truth regarding extremist operations in the nation. We've seen this with the way news outlets have reported on the organization Black Lives Matter, after the horrific death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.In Lafayette, Louisiana, some members of the Black paramilitary group according to twitter posts, were hanging out by the park where people were being registered to vote."Here at the park itself, folks who aren't in the NFAC are gathering as well. Some are armed, but most are just hanging out," said Ford Fischer, on Twitter, who appears to be reporting as an independent journalist from the outlet News2Share.com from the event on Saturday."A voter registration drive is taking place as well," he added.The paramilitary group in Louisiana, pledged with guns up: "I [name] will never allow the murder of another Black person, whether it be by white people or Black people! I am not fucking around any goddamn more! I am the NFC! Black power! Black people! Black man! Black woman! Black child! Black Nation!"