If you could zoom out and look at the Solar System from a distance, you'd see that the illustrations have at least one thing right: tThis is called the ecliptic , and it's thought to be a remnant of how the Solar System formed - a flattish disc of dust swirling around the Sun that gradually clumped together into planets, asteroids, and other chunks of rock.There are, however, a few bodies that move around outside this plane - mainly long-period comets with orbits of hundreds to tens of thousands of years, orbiting at the farthest reaches of the Solar System, in the Oort Cloud of icy bodies.Now, we might understand their strange orbit. According to new research, some of these long-period cometsThe finding could shed new light on how comets originally formed in the Solar System.We can't actually observe the entire orbits of long-period comets. They're small, and dim, and we simply don't have the technology to see them past a certain point, not to mention that their orbits are much longer than a human lifetime. However, when they get close enough to the Sun for us to detect, we can use their trajectories and velocities to infer the entire orbits.Astronomer Arika Higuchi from the University of Occupational and Environmental Health and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and her colleagues have been working on calculating the orbits of long-period comets for some time. In doing so, they noticed something interesting about the point in the orbits farthest from the Sun.This point is called the aphelion , and it should remain pretty close to the ecliptic for bodies whose orbits originated on that plane. For some of the long-period comets, that was the case.Still, it's an idea that needs more evidence to support it, so Higuchi and her team performed analytical computations to model how the galactic tide would influence long-period comets. Just as she predicted, the distribution of the aphelions had two distinct peaks - near the ecliptic and the empty ecliptic."An investigation of the distribution of observed small bodies has to include many factors. Detailed examination of the distribution of long-period comets will be our future work."