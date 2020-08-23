© DESY



This behavior challenges and may even upend entirely existing theoretical models about these microquasars.







The microquasar SS 433 consists of a black hole and a giant star orbiting each other, with the black hole constantly sucking matter from the star. This matter collects on an accretion disk before falling into the black hole. However, some of the matter does not fall into the black hole, but is hurled out into space in two narrow jets at the top and bottom. As the accretion disk does not lie exactly in the orbital plane of the two partners, it sways like a spinning top set at an angle, and with it the jets do so as well, describe spirals in space. In the same rhythm as the tumbling jets and accretion disk, an inconspicuous gas cloud about 100 light-years away shines in the light of the gamma radiation. This temporal correspondence suggests a direct connection, but it is not clear exactly how the microquasar drives the gamma-ray "heartbeat" of the gas cloud.



Credit: DESY, Science Communication Lab



The microquasar SS 433 consists of a black hole and a giant star orbiting each other, with the black hole constantly sucking matter from the star. This matter collects on an accretion disk before falling into the black hole. However, some of the matter does not fall into the black hole, but is hurled out into space in two narrow jets at the top and bottom. As the accretion disk does not lie exactly in the orbital plane of the two partners, it sways like a spinning top set at an angle, and with it the jets do so as well, describe spirals in space. In the same rhythm as the tumbling jets and accretion disk, an inconspicuous gas cloud about 100 light-years away shines in the light of the gamma radiation. This temporal correspondence suggests a direct connection, but it is not clear exactly how the microquasar drives the gamma-ray "heartbeat" of the gas cloud.Credit: DESY, Science Communication Lab

A surprisingly small active black hole located 15,000 light-years away is lighting up a neighboring gas cloud to a specific, shared rhythm, in a strange but fascinating phenomenon.The black hole system in question is called SS 433 and is considered a Microquasar: the black hole measures between 10 and 20 solar masses while its binary companion star is 30 times the mass of our sun.Cosmic rays are high-energy protons that travel almost at the speed of light and, as the black hole is wobbling on its rotational axis like a spinning top, the behavior of its cosmic rays is already somewhat eye-catching."Finding such an unambiguous connection via timing, about 100 light years away from the micro quasar,is as unexpected as [it is] amazing," said astrophysicist Jian Li of the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron in Germany."But."Li and his team monitored SS 433 for a decade and found that, with the gas cloud pulsing to the rhythm of the gamma radiation emissions."SS 433 continues to amaze observers at all frequencies and theoreticians alike," the researchers wrote, "and is certain to provide a tested for our ideas on cosmic-ray production and propagation near microquasars for years to come."