Comment: It is ironic, yet apropos to the spirit of the current times, that more accurate political commentary and analysis is to be found coming from ordinary people, in 240-character increments, than from media giants.
So. I finally read the NYT Trump tax story because I wanted to see what line was being reported for taxes owed and I came across this about the $750 in 2016 and 2017. Per the NYT own story, Trump actually paid to the US Treasury $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017.
It is not simply a lie, it proves that the person making the statement either did not read the story itself (BY THE INSANITY OF CTHULHU READ THE SOURCES) or lack the mental ability to comprehend that the NYT itself claims that Trump paid $1,000,000 in 2016 and $4,200,00 in 2017.
The claim that Trump paid only $750 in Federal taxes in 2016 and 2017 is thus a complete and total lie which is easily disproven by the Times' own story. I mind when people lie. I mind more when people lie to me about something I can disprove in minutes.
Also there's something even more worrisome than that the NYT appears not to have seen the actual returns. Read this closely and you'll see something very disturbing indeed.
You want to claim Trump is fair game since he's President, fine, whatever. But what people who worked for him made in the decades when he wasn't a politician is fair how? Riddle me that and you better spin so hard the Earth rotates backwards
Also, I'm going to post this one more time for those in the back. Trump paid $1 million in taxes in 2016 and $4.2 million in taxes in 2017 and, per the NYT story, most of that money was rolled forward. Stop LYING. Start READING. Just. Stop. Lying.Threadreader
