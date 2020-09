The editorial staff at New York University's student newspaper is resigning after their university-appointed editorial advisor accused of "racism" was hired.The Washington Square News (WSN) wrote an open letter from the 40 staffed editors "publicizing the grievances" that led to their decision."[W]e understand that continuing to work at WSN in our current circumstance would do more harm than good, and we refuse to condone what we have seen over the past three weeks," the address prefaced the widely-felt undermining of their authority as student journalists.Three weeks ago, the news outlet's editor-in-chief was allegedly fired without warning and with no sufficient explanation. His termination resulted in the new editorial advisor, Dr. Kenna Griffin, an employee of the university separate from the publication's board. Her relationship to WSN and "the amount of power she held" were reportedly "never clarified.""Though she initially claimed that she would include the managing staff in the process of defining her role, she has yet to follow through with that promise," the editors explained.Since Griffin's hire, authors claim that WSN has "faced numerous challenges in publication and cohesion.""This is untrue; WSN has implemented her advice on multiple occasions," the students argued. "WSN has been operating in a state of uncertainty and distress since our EIC was fired."WSN's publications board, 50 percent of which is composed of NYU journalism professors, has yet to name a successor, the notice cited. "This means that WSN has operated without an EIC for three weeks and has still been expected to perform as well — on some occasions better — than we have in the past."WSN continued to publish without editorial representation in its publications board. The editor-in-chief is the only student member of the board from the editorial side.In one particular instance, WSN published an article about the Breonna Taylor protests stemming from the Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge the responding officers involved in her death. Griffin reportedly displayed disrespect to WSN's black staff members, leading to one individual to accuse Griffin of intolerance."Dr. Griffin took this criticism poorly — she defended herself arguing that there was no proof of her racism, and demanded to speak with a Black student before admitting guilt, which she still has not done," the editors described the incident.Griffin then suggested that the black student write an op-ed, illustrating her thoughts and feelings surrounding civil unrest in Louisville.The students in exchange demand Griffin's immediate resignation among other editorial overhauls. Until then, the editorial staff's leave of absence is permanent."WSN, at its core, is not a racist publication. We have worked hard to make WSN the safe and loving environment for staff that we know it to be. Dr. Griffin's actions counteract WSN's core values, and the lack of discipline on behalf of the board and the university indicate that as long as Dr. Griffin serves as WSN's editorial advisor, they will continue to remain as intolerant as she is," the editors signed off. "As long as the board holds more power over WSN than its editors, we are not comfortable staying on staff."The Post Millennial reached out to WSN's editorial staff and Griffin for comment.