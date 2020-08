© iStock

New York University officials signaled they are open to a student group's demands to create Black residence floors on campus next year, but the petition is already receiving backlash for proposing students segregate themselves."[Residential] Life staff have reached out to the authors of the petition to discuss how we might move forward with their goals," an NYU spokesperson told Washington Square News , NYU's student newspaper. "Given the COVID-related challenges to the student housing system for 2020-2021, these conversations would be aiming towards 2021-2022."Critics of such plans say such living arrangements would be akin to racial segregation.Schneider pointed out that the petition started two months ago has roughly 1,100 signatures, compared to NYU's student body of more than 26,000.Black Violets is pushing for other reforms, including that NYU hire Black professors in its politics department and create a Black student lounge on campus. The latter goal may be moot because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Black Violets told Fox News the pandemic will not delay their push for a Black themed engagement floor."With all that is going on this summer and NYU itself having their own instances of racism, they continue to send out these blanket statements about scholarships and Juneteenth and changing their banner black for Black Lives Matter," Black Violets founder Nia Robinson told Washington Square News in July. "But they still do not make the university equitable or make the structural changes we as Black students have been asking for."Fox News' inquiry to NYU was not returned at the time of publication.