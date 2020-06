© AFP / David Ryder

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Would-be revolutionaries across the US are looking to Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for cues on what's next. But its demands are larded with quixotic, unworkable "solutions" that distract from planning for lasting change.The commune's apparent list of demands , published on Tuesday after anti-police-brutality protesters took over a six-block area of downtown Seattle, veers from the common-sensical, past the daring and the deep to the absurd with little warning. Posted to Medium, it has been promoted on social media by a slate of Seattle lefties, activist blue-checks, and rubbernecking conservatives. None has yet questioned its authenticity.Divided into four sections - the justice system, economic demands, "health and human services," and education - the list overshadows its best calls for reform with some silly and downright dangerous suggestions.But these logical propositions are followed up by a demand for "the abolition of imprisonment, generally speaking."Similarly, the group's call to release and expunge the record of anyone serving time solely for marijuana-related convictions is an easy move to support, given that Washington legalized the drug nearly a decade ago.That same current of racial divisiveness surfaces throughout the demands.The people of Seattle are ordered to "seek out and proudly support Black-owned businesses," as if the average resident is even aware of the race of the individual who owns their local grocery store or bar.There are plenty of other good ideas in the list: remove the financial hurdles that keep working-class people from running for political office; end the "school-to-prison pipeline" by getting cops out of schools and reinvesting that money into education; reverse the gentrification process that is gradually pushing the poor out of the city. But they're overshadowed by the ridiculous virtue-signaling, and any activist familiar with the current media climate knows all the good-sense reforms in the world don't matter if the establishment can write you off as a privileged, head-in-the-clouds snowflake cosplaying at revolution.All eyes are on Seattle right now. The Autonomous Zone has a chance to show the rest of the country, if not the world, what's possible when a small group pries the police state's knee off their neck. Or it could go down in history as just another punchline - "Silly radicals! Revolutions are for adults!"