Lamenting declining minority enrollment, California State University's faculty union has called for tuition-free education for nonwhite students, nixing a ban on affirmative action, and... segregating students and faculty by color?Its orders begin with a directive that "everyone needs to recognize: black lives are precious" and "take serious, tangible and public steps to protect Black lives, Black futures, and Black joy," and spiral off into calls for revisiting racial segregation.While opponents of affirmative action often denounce it as "reverse racism," the CFA arguably went even further in channeling the segregation era, calling for "the establishment of Black Student/Resource Centers on every CSU campus" andMoreover, "targeted hiring programs" are needed to "promote and develop the scholarship and creative activity of Black faculty," the union claims, lest they be "culturally taxed" by having to service the needs of all the black students themselves. Black counselors must be hired to provide mental health services for black students, because white counselors can't possibly understand the black experience.The union sets up "system-impacted and/or formerly incarcerated" students and faculty as another marginalized community CSU is duty-bound to serve, with "dedicated study space, centralized locations, academic support, housing assistance, ally training for faculty and staff...and mentoring."To this end, the university should "not rely on police for safety," instead adopting alternatives like "Safe Outside the System" (SOS), an "anti-violence program led by and for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Two Spirit, Trans and Gender Non Conforming people of color."The civil rights activists who fought to end segregation decades ago might raise an eyebrow at that, observing that "going back" is exactly what the CFA is suggesting its employers do - but the union has made it clear that such pushback will not be accepted.