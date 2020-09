A woman at a grade-school football game in Ohio on Wednesday was reportedly tased and arrested by a police officer for not wearing a face mask in the stands.The woman was sitting in the bleachers with her mother when she got into an altercation with the cop about mask-wearing at a middle school in the town of Logan, the Marietta Times reported.As the woman is finally hauled away, her mother pleads with the cop: "Come on, it's just a mask!"Kitts, who appeared to have an American flag-themed mask in her back shorts pocket, was rooting for the visiting team from Marietta City Schools at the time.The Logan Police Department told the Marietta Times the incident is under investigation.Logan athletic director Theresa Schultheiss told the newspaper that Kitts and her mother were the only two in a crowd of 300 fans who were "having issues" complying with the state's mask requirement.