Society's Child
Woman arrested, tased for not wearing mask at middle school football game
New York Post
Thu, 24 Sep 2020 02:24 UTC
The woman was sitting in the bleachers with her mother when she got into an altercation with the cop about mask-wearing at a middle school in the town of Logan, the Marietta Times reported.
Video of the incident, which was posted to YouTube, shows the woman resisting as the officer struggles to handcuff her for nearly two minutes before he deploys his Taser.
The woman, identified in the report as Alecia Kitts, repeatedly tells the officer to "get off of me," the video shows.
"You're not arresting me for nothing, I ain't doing nothing wrong," she yells after the officer orders her to place her hands behind her back.
Once the officer tases Kitts, she falls to a lower tier of the bleachers, according to the footage.
The use of force shocked others watching the game.
"Tasing this lady over not wearing a damn mask," a witness can be heard saying.
As the woman is finally hauled away, her mother pleads with the cop: "Come on, it's just a mask!"
Kitts, who appeared to have an American flag-themed mask in her back shorts pocket, was rooting for the visiting team from Marietta City Schools at the time.
The Logan Police Department told the Marietta Times the incident is under investigation.
Logan athletic director Theresa Schultheiss told the newspaper that Kitts and her mother were the only two in a crowd of 300 fans who were "having issues" complying with the state's mask requirement.
Reader Comments
In fact, I'm looking at 20 years in prison right now because of my inability to just stand there and watch.
Comment: So she deserved to be tased and arrested? As disgusting as this is, we should get used to the idea that we're going to be seeing a lot more of this. And it's not just the US - here's one from Spain, where an officer is seen kneeling on the neck of a 14-year-old boy for wearing his mask the wrong way:
Meanwhile in England, a London Overground passenger was forcibly removed from the train after arguing with transport police officers over a face mask. Apparently not wearing a mask is now such an egregious crime that it will be met with police violence. You've been warned.
