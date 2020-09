A rowdy group of anti-maskers marched through a Target in Florida and shouted at other shoppers to "Take off that mask," viral video shows.Footage on Twitter Tuesday showed the crowd parading around the aisles of the store — located in Ft. Lauderdale, according to HuffPost — and disregarding the store's face mask requirement as one of them exclaims, "We're not going to take it anymore!""Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target," wrote a user who shared the video, which has received more than 6.6 million views as of Wednesday afternoon.In the clip, one of the participants implores other shoppers to "Take off that mask."Target said in a statement Wednesday that it "requires guests to wear masks whenever they're shopping in our stores.""We're aware of the group of guests who came into the store last night and we asked them to leave after they removed their masks and became disruptive and rude to other shoppers," the company said.