How Ernst Jünger predicted the ubiquity of masksHuxley's Brave New World (1932) has Alphas, Betas, and Epsilon Semi-Morons - genetically engineered classes with uniform clothing and uniform opinions. Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four (1948) has the Thought Police and Newspeak. While Zamyatin's We (1921) has numbers instead of people - D-503, I-330, O-90: vowels for females, consonants for males.Given their tyrannical preoccupation with uniformity, it is little wonder that, as a literary form, dystopias emerged at the beginning of the twentieth century. The totalitarian regimes of Russia and Germany as well as their technocratic Western counterparts, inspired by the likes of F. W. Taylor and Henry Ford, were central sources of inspiration. For all their apparent differences, these competing ideologies are united by the utopian attempt to redraw not just society, but the human being himself. The increasing power of science and technology gave rise to the idea that nature itself, in all its messy complexity, could be finally put straight.Besides these three canonical authors, however, this generation produced another equally impressive, if much less well known, dystopian writer: the enigmatic German, Ernst Jünger. Known primarily for his First World War diaries and steadfast opposition to Weimar liberalism, Jünger went on to live until the age of 103, writing on topics from entomology and psychedelics to nihilism and photography. In the second half of his career he produced three principal works of dystopian fiction: Heliopolis (1949), Eumeswil (1977), and, perhaps his finest, The Glass Bees (1957).Arguably his most chilling vision, however, is offered in an extended essay published on the eve of the Nazi ascension to power in 1932. The Worker, as Jünger calls it, aims to sketch what he regards as the coming new world order - an order defined by a fundamentally new type of human.Following the dystopias of his contemporaries, the prime casualty of this new age is also the individual. For the logic of the machine permits no difference. Whether the natural world or the human mind, Jünger argues that everything is increasingly defined by "a certain emptiness and uniformity".Whether as a scrap of material on the battlefield or a cog in the machine of the wartime economy, the modern age has a habit of reducing the human being to a functional object. Everything "non-essential" - everything, that is, that makes us human - is blithely discarded.The question for us is what it means to resemble such a dystopian vision. Are we happy to rationalise the transformations of our everyday lives, or are we concerned by the proximity of today's world with some of the most basic dystopian tropes? Whether the call for social isolation, perpetual "vigilance", or mandatory face masks,Even if this Rubicon has not yet been crossed, it is worth thinking about the point at which it is.