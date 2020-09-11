© Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press





Social gatherings a concern

More testing sites coming

Quebec police will begin handing out fines to anyone who isn't wearing a mask when required under public health regulations, Premier François Legault says.The province also moved to ban karaoke in bars after one event at a Quebec City bar led to an outbreak of more than 80 cases.The new fines will apply across the province, but Legault said authorities will target regions classified as "yellow" under the government's new colour-coded COVID-19 alert system.In a statement, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said it welcomes the new fines, as it means the onus is no longer entirely on business owners.Legault said the government is implementing these stricter penalties because of a recent spike in cases.A region's alert level is based upon three criteria: the epidemiological situation, the rate of transmission and the capacity of the region's health-care system.There are currently four regions in the yellow tier: Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, the Outaouais and Laval. The province's other regions, including Montreal, are in the lowest tier.Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said Wednesday that her city could soon move from "green" to "yellow," as well, given the increase in cases in recent weeks.Transmission at gatherings with family and friends remains a major concern among public health experts."What we've been seeing in recent weeks is that the source of a lot of these cases are coming from small parties or people that are not respecting the basic guidelines," Dr. Cécile Tremblay, a microbiologist and infectious disease specialist at the CHUM, said in an interview.She said the new regulation makes sense as it might give those who aren't currently respecting public health guidelines an extra push to do so.Legault said Thursday that he does not expect another shutdown in the province, even if case numbers get worse.He said health authorities will also continue to keep an eye on bars, putting in place restrictions beyond the ban on karaoke, but that the majority of them have been following guidelines.Quebec's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the measures to contain the spread of the virus in schools appear to be working. He said there have been 118 cases recorded across the province, but no major outbreaks."We think that the measures we put in place are working actually."Since school began late last month, there has also been an increase in the demand for testing, leading to long lines at some centres.Dubé said the government will be opening testing sites shortly, and will look for ways to make it quicker for people to obtain their results electronically.He also said the province is looking at restructuring the testing system in a way that would allow more people to make appointments ahead of time, instead of relying so heavily on walk-in sites.