An anti-coronavirus task force in Indonesia has punished people who wouldn't wear face masks at a country market by forcing them inside a hearse containing a Covid-19 victim casket, local media reported.The unusual disciplinary action was taken at the Maron Market in the Probolinggo municipality in Indonesia's East Java province.The grim object is used to transport the bodies of people who died from Covid-19, but presumably was empty at the time. The casket was sterilized before the session while the according to local news website kompas.com.Ugas Irwanto, the head of the Covid-19 task force, said his officersover the week, enforcing the social distancing protocols. Law enforcement also have at their disposal other more traditional ways to punish rule-breakers, like temporarily closing their shops, confiscating their IDs or sending them to do communal service.The municipality had over a million residents in 2010, according to the latest census. The report said as of Sunday there were almost 600 identified Covid-19 cases there, with 27 lives claimed by the disease.