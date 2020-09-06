© Michael Richards



A passenger came up with an extreme method to avoid wearing a face mask on his flight to Tenerife by making a tube of Pringles last four hours.Michael Richards said he tried out the experiment for "a laugh" and not because he is an "anti-masker".Like most airlines during the coronavirus pandemic, EasyJet has introduced new rules that state face masks must be worn at the airport, at the gate and when boarding the plane.When Mr Richards boarded his EasyJet flight from Manchester to Tenerife on August 25, he decided to see how long he could go without wearing his mask.The 41-year-old entertainer told the Evening Standard: "I was just sitting on the plane and I thought I could make these Pringles last four hours."I calculated that there's about 100 Pringles in a tube and you get away with eating a Pringle for about two-and-a-half minutes."Mr Richards from Huddersfield shared the results of his experiment on Facebook., once to use the toilet and also when he had to remove his luggage from the over-head carrier."It just started out as a laugh and then it has pretty much gone viral," said the father-of-two."It was basically making the point to say that you don't need to wear a face mask if you're eating or drinking - that's the moral of the story."I'm not anti-mask, I don't mind wearing a face mask.."Mr Richards' post about his Pringles hack received mixed reviews on social mediaOne person responded to the Facebook post saying: "Good idea. I'm doing this next time."While one person was less impressed and said: "Glad I was not on the plane".Mr Richards is currently enjoying his three-week holiday in Tenerife with his wife Della Richards and their two daughters.The entertainer and Della featured on X Factor in 2005 as the duo Spirit and Destiny.They often spend time in the Canary Islands and the couple run a YouTube channel called Ricardos Family vlogsAn EasyJet spokesman told the Mirror: "Passengers receive clear communications before they travel and via announcements onboard to ensure they are aware that, in line with new guidelines, they are required to wear a face mask onboard except when eating or drinking."Whilst our cabin crew will always try to be vigilant to ensure that passengers comply with the requirement to wear a mask,"It is the responsibility of all onboard to adhere to these measures for the health and safety of everyone onboard."