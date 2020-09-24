Social Media

Mumbai rain position.....? pic.twitter.com/1g1CTQxZVs — Kamlesh v v good live program shah all worldwide (@KamleshAll) September 23, 2020

Kids enjoying water logging rain in mumbai pic.twitter.com/d875Ysilgg — Vivek Dornal (@dornal_vivek) September 23, 2020

286.4 mm #rain over #SantaCruz was second highest 24 hours rainfall in last decade over #Mumbai in September. On September 20 in 2017 it was 303.7 mm. all time record is 318.2 mm on September 23 in 1981. #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainUpdate @SkymetWeather — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) September 23, 2020

Extremely heavy rainfall inundated wide areas of Mumbai, India, from 22 to 24 September.. Flooding on railway lines disrupted rail services. Media reported some residents in the Kranti Nagar area of the city were evacuated.Meanwhile rescue workers continue to look for possible survivors after an apartment building collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai on 21 September. As of 24 September, 35 people had died in the disaster. Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse.