It's been raining heavily in the country's financial capital Mumbai
Extremely heavy rainfall inundated wide areas of Mumbai, India, from 22 to 24 September. Local media report that Mumbai recorded nearly 400 mm in 48 hours.

Roads of the city were swamped, stranding several vehicles and causing traffic chaos. Flooding on railway lines disrupted rail services. Media reported some residents in the Kranti Nagar area of the city were evacuated.

Meanwhile rescue workers continue to look for possible survivors after an apartment building collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai on 21 September. As of 24 September, 35 people had died in the disaster. Officials are still investigating the cause of the collapse.



