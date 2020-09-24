© The Guardian via Getty Images; (insert) screenshot from CNN politics



Edward Snowden has accused CNN of twisting facts by claiming that he was willing to forfeit book proceeds in favor of the US government. He even offered a "better" headline for the contested piece.Citing US court documents, CNN reported that Snowden "agreed" to forfeit more than $5 million he had allegedly earned from his book and speaking fees to the US government. The whistleblower reacted by saying that the news outlet has "badly misreported this."A former CIA and NSA contractor, Snowden has been living in Russia since he revealed mass surveillance practices by US spy agencies in 2013. The US has been demanding his extradition on charges of violating the Espionage Age.If found guilty, Snowden would face up to 30 years in prison. Human rights campaigners and privacy activists consider Snowden to be a whistleblower and demand that he be pardoned.