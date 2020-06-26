© YouTube



WikiLeaks Openly Displayed 'Attempts To Assist Snowden In Evading Arrest'

"At the time, the Obama administration was intent upon putting alleged source Chelsea Manning into prison for decades — as she is now in prison for 35 years — and we really wanted to try and show the world that there are people that will stand up, there are people that will help. And The Guardian, for example, did not give any additional help to Edward Snowden as a source, as a person there, and we wanted to show there are publishers that will help in these scenarios."

...Assange told the audience that "the famous leaks that WikiLeaks has done or the recent Edward Snowden revelations" showed that "it was possible now for even a single system administrator to...not merely wreck[] or disabl[e] [organizations]...but rather shift[] information from an information apartheid system...into the knowledge commons..

...And we can see that in the cases of the famous leaks that WikiLeaks has done or the recent Edward Snowden revelations, that it's possible now for even a single system administrator to have a very significant change to the — or rather, apply a very significant constraint, a constructive constraint, to the behavior of these organizations, not merely wrecking or disabling them, not merely going out on strikes to change policy, but rather shifting information from an information apartheid system, which we're developing, from those with extraordinary power and extraordinary information, into the knowledge commons, where it can be used to — not only as a disciplining force, but it can be used to construct and understand the new world that we're entering into.

"sought to recruit those who had or could obtain authorized access to classified information and hackers to search for and send the classified or otherwise stolen information to WikiLeaks by explaining, 'from the beginning our mission has been to public classified, or in any other way, censored information that is of political, historical importance.'"

Conspiracy Charge Depends On Statements From Paid FBI Informants

When talking to WikiLeaks," Hammond recounted to me, "they first asked to authenticate the leak by pasting them some samples, which I did, [but] they didn't ask who I was or even really how I got access to it, but I told them voluntarily that I was working with AntiSec and had hacked Stratfor." Soon after, he arranged the handoff. When Sabu found out, he insisted on dealing with Assange, personally. After all, he told Hammond, he was already in contact with Assange's trusted assistant "Q."

it does not take much to scrape it off and expose the contempt for press freedom

