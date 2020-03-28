The emergency tends to be expanded. Then the authorities become comfortable with some new power. They start to like it.

Edward Snowden has a warning for those who are giving up liberty for a false sense of security: the temporary mass surveillance measures put in place will be anything but temporary. Snowden says that these measures are not worth giving up even more liberty.Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program, and infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden is sounding the alarms about the Orwellian mass surveillance that will long outlast this coronavirus pandemic.The former CIA contractor, whose leaks exposed the scale of spying programs in the United States, is warning that once this tech is taken out of the box, it will be hard to put it back.Power corrupts. It always has and always will. But people have become comfortable with government officials ruling over them, stealing their money, and telling them what to do. We've been transformed into the government's slaves, and Snowden says it's only going to get worse.This virus has so far been an excuse by the ruling class to institute permanent tyranny. As I've stated before,Snowden is as well. He's especially concerned about security services adding artificial intelligence to all the other surveillance tech they have.There is no disputing the severity of this pandemic, however, surrendering basic human rights and dignity to the government is essentially giving up and allowing yourself to be enslaved for the remainder of your life.