Puppet Masters
Trump softens stance on Snowden, says 'a lot of people' think he's 'not being treated fairly'
Steven Nelson and Ebony Bowden
NY Post
Thu, 13 Aug 2020 21:26 UTC
NY Post
Thu, 13 Aug 2020 21:26 UTC
whistleblower and leaker Edward Snowden return to the US from Russia without going to prison, saying he was open to it.
"There are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that," Trump told The Post in an exclusive interview in the Oval Office, before soliciting views from his staff.
Trump commented on Snowden for the first time as president after accusing former President Barack Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign.
"When you look at [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe, and [former CIA Director John] Brennan — and, excuse me, the man that sat at this desk, President Obama, got caught spying on my campaign with Biden. Biden and Obama, and they got caught spying on the campaign," Trump said.
Trump's comments reflect a remarkable softening in his views about the man he once deemed a "traitor" worthy of execution. Republican lawmakers and the Justice Department's inspector general recently highlighted misuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the secret FISA court to surveil former Trump adviser Carter Page.
"Snowden is one of the people they talk about. They talk about numerous people, but he is certainly one of the people that they do talk about," Trump said on Thursday, before turning to his aides. "I guess the DOJ is looking to extradite him right now? ... It's certainly something I could look at. Many people are on his side, I will say that. I don't know him, never met him. But many people are on his side."
The president then asked his staff: "How do you feel about that, Snowden? Haven't heard the name in a long time."
After polling the room, Trump added: "I've heard it both ways. From traitor to he's being, you know, persecuted. I've heard it both ways."
Snowden's legal team has tried in vain to negotiate a prison-free return to the US for the former National Security Agency contractor, who exposed the fact that the FISA court was secretly approving the dragnet collection of domestic call records.
Before taking office, Trump tweeted at least 45 times denouncing Snowden as a traitor and calling for his execution.
In a 2013 tweet, Trump wrote: "Snowden is a spy who should be executed-but if it and he could reveal Obama's records, I might become a major fan."
"There are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that," Trump told The Post in an exclusive interview in the Oval Office, before soliciting views from his staff.
Trump commented on Snowden for the first time as president after accusing former President Barack Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign.
"When you look at [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe, and [former CIA Director John] Brennan — and, excuse me, the man that sat at this desk, President Obama, got caught spying on my campaign with Biden. Biden and Obama, and they got caught spying on the campaign," Trump said.
Trump's comments reflect a remarkable softening in his views about the man he once deemed a "traitor" worthy of execution. Republican lawmakers and the Justice Department's inspector general recently highlighted misuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the secret FISA court to surveil former Trump adviser Carter Page.
"Snowden is one of the people they talk about. They talk about numerous people, but he is certainly one of the people that they do talk about," Trump said on Thursday, before turning to his aides. "I guess the DOJ is looking to extradite him right now? ... It's certainly something I could look at. Many people are on his side, I will say that. I don't know him, never met him. But many people are on his side."
The president then asked his staff: "How do you feel about that, Snowden? Haven't heard the name in a long time."
After polling the room, Trump added: "I've heard it both ways. From traitor to he's being, you know, persecuted. I've heard it both ways."
Snowden's legal team has tried in vain to negotiate a prison-free return to the US for the former National Security Agency contractor, who exposed the fact that the FISA court was secretly approving the dragnet collection of domestic call records.
Before taking office, Trump tweeted at least 45 times denouncing Snowden as a traitor and calling for his execution.
In a 2013 tweet, Trump wrote: "Snowden is a spy who should be executed-but if it and he could reveal Obama's records, I might become a major fan."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Trump softens stance on Snowden, says 'a lot of people' think he's 'not being treated fairly'
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- Ice Age Farmer Report: China's FOOD CRISIS: Recycling food, limiting orders, censoring eating on social media
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- At least 43 killed, 180,000 affected by floods across Sudan since late July
- Trump doesn't need Israel-UAE peace deal to actually succeed - just viable until election to claim as a victory
- 'Massive Scandal': EU pays Muslim Brotherhood €36,5 million to 'subjugate Europe'
- Supreme Court sides with Trump administration in asylum cases
- Brainard says Fed is conducting e-money tests for research
- Extensive foreign interference in Belarus attempts to 'destabilize' country, but it's not coming from Moscow - Russian MFA
- Sara Netanyahu compares protests against Bibi to sexual violence
- North Carolina: 'Reporting error' fuels 200K COVID testing overcount
- Coronavirus and new rules: This is what the first day of school in Scotland looked like
- With 22 deaths in population of 5M, New Zealand races to track origin as new COVID-19 cases jump to 13
- Georgia shop blasted for 'racist' promo that waived fee for people of color
- Triple comet fly-pass imaged by SOHO
- A selection of Joe Biden lies, tailored for the Black Vote
- Huge hail storm hits Critérium du Dauphiné riders and spectators in France
- Facebook post sparks violence in Bengaluru, India - 3 dead
- Bald Eagle attacks woman along Lake Superior
- Trump softens stance on Snowden, says 'a lot of people' think he's 'not being treated fairly'
- Trump doesn't need Israel-UAE peace deal to actually succeed - just viable until election to claim as a victory
- 'Massive Scandal': EU pays Muslim Brotherhood €36,5 million to 'subjugate Europe'
- Supreme Court sides with Trump administration in asylum cases
- Brainard says Fed is conducting e-money tests for research
- Extensive foreign interference in Belarus attempts to 'destabilize' country, but it's not coming from Moscow - Russian MFA
- Sara Netanyahu compares protests against Bibi to sexual violence
- A selection of Joe Biden lies, tailored for the Black Vote
- Dems VP pick Harris: "More AIPAC than J Street"
- IDF airstrikes, tanks target alleged Hamas sites across Gaza in third day of bombing
- Trump: UAE to open relations with Israel, halting West Bank annexation UPDATES
- Not enough problems: Major Belarus manufacturers including auto-giant BelAZ hit by strikes as anti-govt protests keep rattling the country - UPDATES
- Russia offered Trump administration help with coronavirus vaccine, US declined
- Biden calls for mandate requiring all Americans to wear masks
- Trump succeeds against abusive Democrats in economic stimulus showdown
- Best of the Web: Let there be gas: Putin & Merkel gave Trump the finger
- Kamala Harris led the Kavanaugh character assassination attempt
- How The Guardian betrayed not only Corbyn but the last vestiges of British democracy
- Did the FBI mislead the Senate Intel Committee on the Steele Dossier? The media is uninterested
- Best of the Web: New Zealand acclaimed 'world leader' in handling Covid-19 as it announces enforced relocation of 'infected' to 'quarantine centers'
- North Carolina: 'Reporting error' fuels 200K COVID testing overcount
- Coronavirus and new rules: This is what the first day of school in Scotland looked like
- With 22 deaths in population of 5M, New Zealand races to track origin as new COVID-19 cases jump to 13
- Georgia shop blasted for 'racist' promo that waived fee for people of color
- Facebook post sparks violence in Bengaluru, India - 3 dead
- New York's true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy
- State police to leave Portland after two weeks of protecting federal courthouse targeted by vandalism
- Les Wexner agrees to give written deposition in Epstein-related case
- Oops! England quietly drops 1.3m Covid tests from tally after death toll revised down by 5k
- Apple, Disney, others reportedly push back on call with White House over WeChat ban
- Lockdown and underfunding creates longest NHS waiting list for hospital treatment ever recorded
- Professor who may be fired for refusing to undergo diversity training is not backing down
- Billionaire John McAfee 'arrested' for wearing thong as face mask
- CCDH: The Centre for Cancel Culture and Digital Hypocrisy - Part 2
- Dr Fauci tells Matthew McConaughey that the death toll would be 'enormous' if the US tried to achieve herd immunity
- The Justice Department accused Yale University of discriminating against Asian American and white applicants
- Look who's talking about educational equity
- The real problem with test and trace in the UK: Contact tracers have nothing to do because there are so few cases
- Providing for the future: Despite Covid-19 crisis & falling oil prices, Russia's gold & foreign exchange reserves reach all-time high
- Atheists for Trump? David Silverman reacts to Biden naming Harris with 'Are You Serious?' face, saying he might vote red
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Europe's earliest bone tools found at Britain's Boxgrove "Horse Butchery Site"
- Humans have been making poison arrows for over 70,000 years
- Best of the Web: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967: A Forgotten Season of Riots and Urban Unrest Across America
- 8,000 years old fluted stone tools discovered in Arabia
- Nested 'DNA' of ancestor that mated with humans discovered
- Lithuania's alleged involvement in 2014 Ukraine Maidan coup
- Lost Viking waterway found in Orkney revealing Norse impact on local economy
- Atomic bombings at 75: John Pilger says another Hiroshima is coming - unless we stop it now
- America's 'Days of Rage': A look into the extensive left-wing bombings & domestic terrorism of the 1970s
- Figurines found at ancient dig site may depict face of God, says Israeli archeologist
- The Solar Minimum superstorm of 1903
- Pompeii's recent finds reveal new clues to city's destruction
- Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors to prevent DNA contamination
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
- Triple comet fly-pass imaged by SOHO
- 125 million year old shell is only the 'third dinosaur egg ever found in Russia' - or it's an early bird
- NASA satellite catches unusual triple comet flying past the sun
- Bees use shark 'supersense' to help find food
- Betelgeuse's mysterious dimming due to a traumatic outburst - NASA
- Russia's approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is less than meets the press release
- Massive sunspot turning towards Earth could be bad news as we enter new solar cycle 25
- Modelling Main Belt asteroid Psyche's impact crater formations aids in planning exploratory mission
- Dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world: study
- X-rays indicate that water can behave like a liquid crystal
- Geologists confirm strange 'boomerang' earthquake deep beneath Atlantic Ocean
- USGS issues warning: San Andreas swarm could put California at risk of big earthquakes for over a week
- Two meteorites found in Madura, US, in just two weeks
- 'Largest impact structure' in solar system discovered on Jupiter's moon Ganymede
- First electrically injected laser developed by researchers
- NASA warns of upcoming close shave with asteroid as doomsday preacher predicts 'apocalyptic fireball'
- Helium structures in Sun's atmosphere found by NASA's sounding rocket
- Human engineers can't top these biological intelligent designs
- Why are plants green? To reduce the noise in photosynthesis
- Explaining the obvious, because apparently it's necessary right now: 2+2 never equals 5
- Ice Age Farmer Report: China's FOOD CRISIS: Recycling food, limiting orders, censoring eating on social media
- At least 43 killed, 180,000 affected by floods across Sudan since late July
- Huge hail storm hits Critérium du Dauphiné riders and spectators in France
- Bald Eagle attacks woman along Lake Superior
- 43% of Iowa corn, soybean crop hit by Monday's storm
- China floods: 63.4 million people affected, 219 dead or missing
- Strange cloud phenomenon captured over Ashville, Alabama
- Hurricane Hanna hits citrus industry in Texas - around 30% crop loss
- Torrential rain wreaks havoc in SW China's Sichuan - 6 dead, 5 missing
- Typhoon Mekkhala makes landfall in China's Fujian
- Death tally from flood climbs to 202 in Bangladesh
- Residents concerned after thousands of dead fish appear in Biscayne Bay, Florida
- Millions of acres of crops in the central US have been destroyed by a series of historic natural disasters
- At least 184 dead and 54 missing so far this monsoon season in Nepal - risks of more flood, landslides not over yet
- More than 170 dead in Yemen flash floods over the past month
- Week of wild weather around the world
- Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia erupts yet again, spewing ash 2,000 meters high
- Major incident declared following train derailment in Stonehaven, Scotland - Landslip caused by flooding suspected
- Leopard kills 7-year-old in Gujarat, India - 3rd killing in under a month for the region
- Shallow M3 earthquake hits English Channel, felt in Sussex
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- Man dies of bubonic plague in western Mongolia
- 'Mask mouth' is a seriously stinky side effect of wearing masks
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory - Why Not Both?
- New 'breakthrough' Alzheimer's drug fast-tracked by US watchdog
- The best way to measure rates of COVID immunity?
- New virus passed via tick bites emerges in China, seven killed so far
- Flashback Best of the Web: These NHS staff were told the swine flu vaccine was safe, now they're suffering the consequences
- 'Vaccines-or-masks' policy of Canadian health authorities ruled 'unreasonable' in 2015 arbitration case
- SOTT Focus: Fact-Checking a 'Fact-Checker' on Covid-19: A Response to HealthFeedback.org
- Lithium-laced drinking water could be curbing suicide rates, scientists say
- Mexico state bans sale of sugary drinks and junk food to children
- Flashback: EU numbers show correlation between flu vaccine and coronavirus deaths
- CDC warns parents to be on lookout for acute flaccid myelitis in children
- Statins may not slash the risk of dying from heart disease: Controversial study claims the cheap cholesterol-busting pills offer no 'consistent benefit'
- Painkillers such as aspirin 'do more harm than good' for chronic primary pain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Strange Push to Suppress Hydroxychloroquine
- Best of the Web: WHO admits: No direct evidence masks prevent viral infection
- Best of the Web: The disturbing push to discredit HCQ
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
Beirut 'apocalypse', 4 August 2020
Quote of the Day
It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do.
- Moliere
Recent Comments
Long ago I wondered something that I've later seen written up by open minded writers like Jim Marrs. Why is it that when the PTB / Oversized...
''We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in #Belarus. I am confident today’s EU Foreign...
Look behind the story and understand what it indicates. This place sells second-hand clothing, a thrift shop, a flea whatever in AU? A...
Hard to know what happened with the accuser saying his account is hacked. [Link] Another post was addressed to his “Muslim and Christian friends”....
We are being lied to. Period.