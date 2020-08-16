© Getty Images for WIRED25



"There are many, many people - it seems to be a split decision - many people think that he should be somehow be treated differently and other people think he did very bad things. I'm going to take a very good look at it."

Donald Trump has said he will consider pardoning Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who faced criminal charges after leaking classified documents about vast government surveillance.Mr Trump, during a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said:who repeatedly denigrated Mr Snowden as a "traitor" and a "spy who should be executed" in the years before his election.Critics have accused Mr Snowden of treason for revealing classified information while privacy and civil liberties advocates have praised him for exposing the scope of the government's surveillance programmes, which included sweeping up phone records of American citizens and eavesdropping on foreign leaders.Speculation about a pardon for Mr Snowden has grown since the president commented on the case in an interview with the New York Post on Thursday.For Mr Snowden, a pardon would be a chance to return to the United States.Human rights groups urged Barack Obama to pardon Mr Snowden, but they had no success.Also on Saturday, Mr Trump, asked whether he still had confidence in the leadership of defence secretary Mark Esper, appeared to mock his Pentagon chief."Yesper? Did you call him Yesper? Some people call him Yesper," Trump replied.Tensions between Mr Trump and Mr Esper escalated this year when Mr Esper broke publicly with the president over whether federal troops should have been used to control protests that erupted across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd.Mr Trump has made a habit of assailing top appointees who have left the administration on bad terms, including defence secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in protest in 2018; attorney general Jeff Sessions, who was forced out in 2018; and national security adviser John Bolton, who stepped down in 2019.Pushed further by a journalist to answer whether he had ever considered firing Mr Esper, Mr Trump simply shrugged.