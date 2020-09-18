© Gareth Chaney/Collins



Reduction of social contacts including in people's homes will be the "key ingredient" across all levels of the Government's mid-term plan, the Taoiseach has said.Micheál Martin said that keeping schools and third level institutions open will be the Government's top priority, ahead of pubs, aviation and sports.There would be restrictions across all five proposed levels in the proposals for the next six months to be announced on Tuesday, "even in the home because that's where the prevalence of the disease is most dangerous and still alive in too many households".Mr Martin's comments come as cases of coronavirus rise in Ireland with a particular focus on the capital where the disease is said to be spreading rapidly in households.The Government's plan is expected to see the entire State placed on Level 2 status, the second most benign of the five levels. This is despite current case high levels in Dublin warranting Level 3 at least. Government sources said Dublin was likely to be included with all other counties on Level 2, with some text to acknowledge higher levels of the virus in the capital.Over time the plan will allow for different regions to be at different levels, depending on the situation on the ground, sources said. However, no more than two levels would be allowed at any one time in the State, given its small geographic size.The Government is also considering allowing larger attendance, up to 5,000 at large stadia, but numbers have not been finalised.