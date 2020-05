© AFP / Paul Faith



Jason O'Toole is an author of several best-selling books who has worked as a senior feature writer for the Irish Daily Mail, a columnist with the Irish Sunday Mirror and senior editor of Hot Press magazine

In his latest PR blunder, and ignoring his own government's Covid-19 advice, Leo Varadkar was snapped enjoying a picnic in a park. The tasteless photos of him laughing and joking have left a bad taste in the mouths of the public.It's perplexing how a supposedly media-savvy politician such as the Irish caretaker prime minister, or taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has such an unfortunate propensity of putting his proverbial foot in it.Just one example of how he's nothing short of an international embarrassment: in the fall of 2018, the world's media reported how he wrote a gushing letter on official state notepaper to gay icon Kylie Minogue in a desperate effort to meet her when she was visiting Dublin.But, never mind putting his foot in it, Varadkar has now really rubbed the public's nose in it with the topless pictures of him enjoying a picnic with friends in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday.By ignoring his own government's guidelines, the PM's cavalier approach to the lockdown is very much a condescending case of do as I say, not as I do. If nothing else, he was being a pompous, elitist fool and setting a bad example that will only encourage others to ignore the rules.It may be a storm in a teacup, but Varadkar - who, to add insult to injury, "appears to be less than the required two-meter social distance from one of his friends," in one of the pics, according to the Irish Daily Mirror - is very fortunate that this embarrassing incident didn't land him in even more hot water, like Dominic Cummings across the pond.But the taoiseach conveniently had one of those 'get out of jail free' cards, because it's now emerged he's been staying in a plush state-owned lodge on the grounds of Farmleigh estate, which is only three km from where he picnicked. He's been residing there because it "has secure office and video conferencing facilities, which allows him to work from home." Besides, it's apparently costing him only €50 (equivalent to $55) a night, too.Of course, this is the same Varadkar who nobly went back to work one day a week as a doctor during the pandemic - with the solemn vow that it wasn't a PR stunt and he wouldn't be posing for pics when on duty. But - surprise, surprise - he was soon pictured doing just that.It's a subject I wrote at length about here , in which I pointed out, "These are all views espoused by US President Donald Trump - and not, you would imagine, something you would hear being uttered by a so-called progressive Irish politician, which is how he likes to portray himself to the world media."I also still laugh at how Varadkar was left with egg on his face when he once said he "wouldn't be keen" on Donald Trump visiting Ireland - only then to become PM himself and end up fawning all over the US president in the Oval Office and even promising to learn how to play golf if the Leader of the Free World ever popped over to Ireland.As I've always said, if an MRI scan was carried out on Varadkar, I doubt it would find any backbone. I believe he's a spineless character willing to disregard once strong-held convictions to hold on to power.I certainly couldn't see any backbone on display in those photographs. Forget just needing to learn how to keep his big mouth shut, Varadkar should also keep his shirt on. Because the Covid-19 pandemic is certainly no picnic.