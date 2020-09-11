As a result, this polio outbreak is now spreading outside of Sudan to neighboring countries.
In the confession, they say that several children - one from South Darfur and another from Gedarif - had already been paralyzed as a result of being administered the oral polio vaccine. The outbreak reportedly is spreading to Chad and Cameroon now.
"Sequencing of viruses isolated in Sudan so far reflects that the viruses are related with viruses reported earlier in neighboring Chad from where there were multiple separate introductions into Sudan from Chad. There is local circulation in Sudan and continued sharing of transmission with Chad," the WHO wrote in their official statement.
It was the same WHO which just last week was boasting about eradicating the wild polio virus from the African continent. But in their latest confession, they concluded that their own vaccines are responsible for the rapid spread of the virus throughout Africa.
These type of vaccinations are being pushed with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation., the infamous organization behind a sinister eugenicist network known as the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). This raises very large questions about why there has been such a strong push to foist shots into third-world children all around the world.
"Through polio eradication efforts, GPEI partners have learned how to overcome logistical, geographic, social, political, cultural, ethnic, gender, financial, and other barriers to working with people in the poorest and least accessible areas. The fight against polio has created new ways of addressing human health in the developing world — through political engagement, funding, planning and management strategies, research, and more," the group writes on their official website.
"We support efforts to tailor communications to particular social, cultural, and political contexts to build demand for vaccination and to dispel myths about the safety and efficacy of vaccines," they write.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'Children's Health Defense Team' writes on September 3rd:
A year ago, news outlets briefly shone a light on the fact (a fact that makes public health officials squirm) that oral polio vaccines are causing polio outbreaks. With reports streaming in throughout 2019 regarding the circulation of vaccine-derived polioviruses in numerous African and Asian countries, a CDC virologist confessed, "We have now created more new emergences of the virus than we have stopped."
"... there were 400 recorded cases of vaccine-derived polio in more than 20 countries worldwide.
This week, the same story is making the same headlines, with the WHO's shamefaced announcement that the oral polio vaccine is responsible for an alarming polio outbreak in Sudan — "linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad" — with parallel outbreaks in a dozen other African countries. In fact, between August 2019 and August 2020, there were 400 recorded cases of vaccine-derived polio in more than 20 countries worldwide. Ironically, WHO disclosed this "setback" barely a week after it declared the African continent to be free of wild poliovirus — which has not been seen in Africa since 2016. While African epidemiologists cheerily claim that these outbreaks can "be brought under control with further immunization," and Sudan prepares to launch a mass polio vaccination campaign, WHO is warning that "the risk of further spread of the vaccine-derived polio across central Africa and the Horn of Africa" is high."
The Gates Foundation is a leading funder of oral polio vaccination in Africa and around the world, having dedicated nearly $4 billion to such efforts by the end of 2018. As discussed in Forbes in May 2019, Gates has "personally [driven] the development" of new oral polio vaccines and plays a "strategic role beyond funding." The Forbes author (who partners with Gates on polio initiatives) states:
The work on the [polio] vaccine changes the direction of the light on Gates and the Foundation, shifting the view from philanthropist to social entrepreneur. The Foundation . . . isn't merely a grant-making organization but also an innovation engine.
Clearly, the outcome of these "innovations" — hundreds of new cases of polio a year — warrants a closer look.