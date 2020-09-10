AGRA Fraud on Africa

False Promises

The number of people going hungry has increased by 30 percent during the AGRA years...

Dubious Leadership

"Founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, AGRA's efforts have centered on capturing and diverting public resources to benefit large corporate interests. Their finance-intensive and high input agricultural model is not sustainable beyond constant subsidy, which is drawn from increasingly scarce public resources. Since 2006, AGRA has worked to open up Africa — seen as an untapped market for corporate monopolies controlling commercial seeds, genetically modified crops, fossil fuel-heavy synthetic fertilizers and polluting pesticides."

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."