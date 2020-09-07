Society's Child
Mom and dad of five are shot dead 'by teen gunman who robbed them of $3,000' after they responded to online ad selling car
Daily Mail
Fri, 04 Sep 2020 20:43 UTC
Joseph Roland, 39, and his wife Jossline Roland, 40, leave behind five children after they were shot dead outside an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, while trying to buy an SUV.
The couple were carrying $3,000 in cash to pay for the RAV4 that was advertised by Kyree Brown on app Letgo when he allegedly shot them dead and took the money after meeting them at 11pm on August 14.
Brown has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly admitting to shooting the parents, the Denver Post reported.
Aurora Police said that Brown and an unnamed friend stole a 2017 Toyota Rav4 from Denver's Montbello neighborhood.
Brown then posted an advert for the stolen car on letgo - a website for buying used goods - under a fake name, the affidavit reads.
Joe, who was an operations manager at ABM Industries and 'flipped' vehicles for a living, responded to the ad and agreed to buy the car.
He arranged to meet Brown in Southlands Mall car park with his wife, who was a firm administrator at Dianne Sawaya law offices.
Brown told investigators he drove to meet Joe at the mall but when they arrived he told the couple he had accidentally brought the wrong car title and asked them to follow him across town to an apartment on East Cornell Circle.
The two cars parked up at the address and Brown got out of his car and went to the driver's side window of the Roland's vehicle, the affidavit states.
Brown told authorities he pointed a 9mm handgun at Joe while the couple were still in their car and demanded the money. Brown said Joe grabbed his arm and the car started moving, the affidavit states.
The suspect intentionally shot Joe before accidentally shooting Jossline, the arrest affidavit claims. Brown then allegedly grabbed the $3,000 cash from the car dashboard, jumped back in the stolen vehicle and fled the scene. He then tried to burn the car by pouring gasoline on the seats and setting it alight, authorities said.
Emergency services responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight and the Rolands were rushed to hospital. The couple died within five minutes of each other, CBS Denver reported.
Police tracked down Brown by finding the letgo listing on Joe's cellphone. Brown had used a fake name but used a Gmail account that detectives were able to link him to.
Police said that his mobile number was then found through the online goods website.
The phone had pinged towers near the mall, apartment complex where the couple were shot and the location where the car was burned, near Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue, police said.
Investigators then traced the cellphone to its current location in the 2300 block of North Elmira Street where they located Brown.
He was detained on August 27 after a short police chase, which ended near 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.
The Rolands' devastated family released a statement saying they are 'in shock and disbelief' and thanking the Aurora Police Department for apprehending the suspect.
'The extended family of Joseph and Jossline Roland are still in shock and disbelief about the loss of both Jossline and Joe to a senseless act of violence,' the statement reads.
'Joe and Jossline are survived by their five children who are being loved and cared for by the extended family.'
The family statement added: 'Joe and Jossline are irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Your continued support, respect for privacy, and prayers are most appreciated in this time of unimaginable loss and grief.'
A funeral service was held for the couple Monday and streamed virtually due to COVID-19.
A fundraiser has been set up by friend of the couple Brittany Southerland to raise funds for their five children.
It reads: 'Anyone who knew Joe and Jossline would remember they were always the first to help. They were the best people you could know and their door was always open to friends and family.
'We would like to raise money for their children. No amount of money can replace what they've lost, but maybe we can pull together and provide some financial security for them.'
Dianne Sawaya law firm paid tribute to Jossline in a statement on its website and described her death as an 'immeasurable loss'.
'Jossline Roland, the Firm Administrator, firm 'mom' and superhero tragically passed away,' it reads.
'Jossline was not only the world's best Firm Administrator, but she was also my friend and right hand. She was my 'Go-to' and confidant. She will be missed tremendously by me, the firm, and by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.'
The statement added: 'Jossline - we love you, we thank you, and may everlasting peace be upon you.'
Reader Comments
tom2 JUST? Where is your soul? Certainly it was stupid/reckless behavior to meet someone at 11 PM with cash. It is likely he suspected or should have suspected it was a stolen vehicle, unethical on his part and a crime. But, I don't think that being shot at point blank and having your wife murdered a "just" result for stupidity.Shelley, please. Don't be as thoughtless as the two probably bleeding-heart liberals who got wasted. It wasn't someone. It was a "Kyree". Doesn't the name "Kyree" suggest anything to you? If not, may you not learn the hard way. It wasn't "stupid/reckless behavior". It was criminal. Can a legal 2017 Toyota Rav4 in good condition be bought for $3000? No, it's more like $15,845 — $27,505. My sympathy is with the victims of the current looting, not these enablers. And as for the location of my soul, it is in my reflective sphere.
or,
3000 WTC complex victims were slain so owners Silverstein and Lowy could blame the controlled demolitions of their asbestos laden buildings on Adam bin Laden
Seems a rather harsh way to first learn about black crime. Sad.
R.C.