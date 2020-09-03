Puppet Masters
If Navalny was poisoned, unlikely it was by Putin: Italian professor dismisses 'state-sponsored assassination theory UPDATES
RT
Sun, 30 Aug 2020 12:14 UTC
Navalny fell ill last week during a commercial flight and was rushed to a hospital after his plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. Two days later, he was flown to Germany to be treated at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. Doctors there said his symptoms indicate poisoning with a cholinesterase inhibitor - a type of chemical encountered in certain medicines, insecticides, and nerve agents.
Since the start of Navalny's ordeal, his inner circle has been accusing President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government of trying to assassinate the activist and of running a cover-up operation after the attempt failed. This narrative was swiftly adopted by mainstream media in the West. Some Western governments have threatened to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia over the case.
Yet even if criminal intent is proven in the case, basic common sense undermines the ever-popular formula of 'poisoning + Russia = Putin', according to an article published by the Italian magazine Formiche on Saturday. The piece was penned by Igor Pellicciari, Professor of History of International Relations at the University of Urbino, who also teaches at MGIMO University, Moscow's top school for career diplomats.
The 'state-sponsored poisoning' theory has several weaknesses, Pellicciari wrote, starting with the political cost that Navalny's demise under suspicious circumstances would entail for Moscow. The death of an opposition figure would inevitably be pinned on the Kremlin, prompting sanctions, and further tarnishing its already damaged reputation. It would also fuel domestic discontent, which would be untimely, given that Russia, like many other nations, is currently having to deal with both an economic slowdown and public fatigue with the social distancing measures prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The benefits for removing Navalny from the picture are dubious at best. He may be falsely portrayed as the Russian opposition leader by the Western press, but, in reality, he's part of a relatively small faction of fractured anti-establishment forces in Russia. His corruption investigations and organization of protests make him a thorn in the side of the many powerful people, but not a realistic threat to the powers that be, Pellicciari said.
However, while the motive for a state assassination of Navalny is questionable, the capability of carrying one out is not, which doesn't sit well with what has actually happened, the professor argued.
Navalny was quickly taken to a hospital in Omsk, remaining in the care of Russian doctors for 44 hours and treated with evident success. On arrival, he was given a shot of atropine - a drug that's effective against certain types of toxins - and reacted so well that the German doctors continued the same treatment after the patient was transferred to their care.
The Russian state had many options to ensure Navalny's death, if such was its intent, Pellicciari suggested. It could orchestrate a less timely hospitalization or send an assassin to finish the job at the Omsk clinic. It could provide the hitman with a more effective poison from or simply stage an accident rather than use a poison and risk an ugly fall out.
So far Russia has resisted foreign pressure to launch a criminal probe into the situation. Pellicciari believes Navalny may have been a victim of a crime, but if that is the case it is not likely that the hit was ordered from the top echelons of the Russian government. Navalny is a divisive figure and has plenty of lower-caliber enemies, both Russian officials and private citizens, Pellicciari said.
A state assassination would look more like the mysterious plane crash that killed Italian politician Enrico Mattei in 1962, he added.
Comment: In this ever-changing saga to determine the cause(s) of Navalny's medical issues, there are more than enough bogus theories to go around - including revisiting already debunked explanations:
Update, 2/9/2020 The Novichok theory:
If Alexey Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, he'd be dead already. That's according to the creators of the lethal chemical, who say the Russian opposition figure's symptoms suggest German assertions on Wednesday are inaccurate.Update, 2/9/2020 The 'someone wanted to silence Navalny' theory:
Berlin insists its Bundeswehr [military] laboratory found traces of poison from the Novichok family in the anti-corruption campaigner's system.
But the scientists behind its development - Leonid Rink and Vladimir Uglev - have dismissed the German claims. They say Novichok is supposed to be an extremely deadly nerve agent and there's no way Navalny could have survived its application. Furthermore, Uglev has pointed out that others who interacted with the Moscow protest leader after he fell ill - fellow plane passengers, ambulance crews, etc. - would also have been contaminated.
Rink told media outlet RIA Novosti. According to him, if Novichok was used:"The symptoms are absolutely not similar, Navalny would have had seizures, and he would have already died, instead of falling into a coma. "He'd be resting at the cemetery for a long time (already), that's all.According to media reports, Uglev and Rink are among the founders of the Soviet Novichok chemical weapons programme. Until 1991, both of them worked at the Volsk branch of the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology in Shikhany, part of the Saratov Region.
"I believe that the use of chemical warfare substances: sarin, soman and Novichok (A-234) can be excluded from the list of possibilities. Apart from Navalny himself, the people around him would be also stricken in one form or another."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Moscow to "answer questions that only the Russian government can answer." Describing Navalny as "the leading opposition politician in Russia," an assertion not borne out by Russian polling, she said somebody wanted to "silence" him.Update, 2/9/2020 Another flimsy reason to blame Russia without evidence or facts:
She said she had already held a phone conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and before that - a joint meeting with the ministers of finance, justice, defense and the interior.
[Russian] Foreign Ministry said it was still waiting for Germany to reply to an official request from the office of Russia's Prosecutor General regarding the opposition figure's condition.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs has published a statement in which it lashed out at Berlin after the German government claimed that Navalny was "poisoned" by "Novichok class nerve agent." Germany has been neglecting bilateral cooperation mechanisms that would allow Russia to investigate the situation, Moscow says.See also:"It seems that somebody restricts [the] German Justice Ministry, as well as [German] medical workers, from speaking to their Russian colleagues."Despite the fact that Russian doctors, who managed to save his life in those crucial hours, were also willing to share all their information with their German colleagues, both of the requests have remained unanswered, Moscow says."If the goal is to justify certain pre-planned 'response measures' announced earlier, it becomes clear why mouthpiece diplomacy, substitution of proper cooperation with an information campaign, public addresses to EU and NATO and mentioning of the OPCW are being used."
- Russia launches preliminary inquiry into Navalny's hospitalization
- Poisoning protest leader Navalny 'would not benefit' Moscow, says Russian FM, labels Western allegations 'offensive'
- 'Merkel's guest': Army ambulances, 'deliberate disinfo' at airport reveal details of Navalny's arrival in Germany UPDATES
- Alexey Navalny 'in coma' after falling ill on flight from Siberia, poisoning suspected UPDATES
- Russian doctors say Alexei Navalny wasn't poisoned, refuse transfer
Reader Comments
This is BFM BS narrative, and painfully obvious, at that.
RC
Navalny had problems with Pancreas
[Link]