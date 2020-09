© Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov/Kremlin/Aleksey Nikolsky



Western media wasted no time in accusing the Russian government of attempting to kill Moscow protest leader Alexey Navalny with poison, but basic common sense points against the conspiracy theory, an Italian expert has argued.Navalny fell ill last week during a commercial flight and was rushed to a hospital after his plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. Two days later, he was flown to Germany to be treated at the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. Doctors there said his symptoms indicate- a type of chemical encountered in certain medicines, insecticides, and nerve agents.Since the start of Navalny's ordeal, his inner circle has been accusing President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government of trying to assassinate the activist and of running a cover-up operation after the attempt failed. This narrative was swiftly adopted by mainstream media in the West. Some Western governments have threatened to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia over the case.Yet even if criminal intent is proven in the case,according to an article published by the Italian magazine Formiche on Saturday.Pellicciari wrote, starting with the political cost that Navalny's demise under suspicious circumstances would entail for Moscow. The death of an opposition figure would inevitably be pinned on the Kremlin, prompting sanctions, and further tarnishing its already damaged reputation. It would also fuel domestic discontent, which would be untimely, given that Russia, like many other nations, is currently having to deal with both an economic slowdown and public fatigue with the social distancing measures prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.He may be falsely portrayed as the Russian opposition leader by the Western press, but,His corruption investigations and organization of protestsin the side of the many powerful people,to the powers that be, Pellicciari said.However,which doesn't sit well with what has actually happened, the professor argued.Navalny was quickly taken to a hospital in Omsk, remaining in the care of Russian doctors for 44 hours and treated with evident success. On arrival,The Russian state hadif such was its intent, Pellicciari suggested. It could orchestrate a less timely hospitalization or send an assassin to finish the job at the Omsk clinic. It could provide the hitman with a more effective poison from or simply stage an accident rather than use a poison and risk an ugly fall out.So far Russia has resisted foreign pressure to launch a criminal probe into the situation. Pellicciari believesNavalny is a divisive figure and has plenty of lower-caliber enemies, both Russian officials and private citizens, Pellicciari said.A state assassination would look more like the mysterious plane crash that killed Italian politician Enrico Mattei in 1962, he added.