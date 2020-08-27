© Unknown



"Currently, investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian Interior Ministry's Transport Directorate for the Siberian Federal District are carrying out a preliminary inquiry initiated by the Western Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office in accordance with the established procedure over the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny on August 20 in Omsk."

"A search of the hotel room where A. Navalny stayed was conducted, along with the search of his travel route. Over 100 objects that could be used as evidence were seized. Surveillance videos were analyzed. Over 20 forensic (medical and legal, biological, and physical and chemical) tests are currently being carried out. So far, no potent substances or drugs have been found."

The Russian Interior Ministry has launched a preliminary inquiry into the hospitalization of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry's Transport Directorate for the Siberian Federal District informed TASS.the press service informed TASS.The Western Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office launched an inquiry into Alexei Navalny's hospitalization back on August 20 due to his hospitalization in Omsk, the Prosecutor's Office informed.On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in Omsk after the opposition figure had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to a hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was delivered to Germany for treatment at the Charite hospital.German medics added that there is no threat to Navalny's life, however,Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital in Omsk informed thatduring the initial tests held in Russia.