Alexey Navalny
Alexey Navalny, the blogger, anti-corruption campaigner and Moscow protest leader, is in a 'coma' in the intensive care unit of a Siberian hospital where he was admitted after his commercial flight made an emergency landing.
His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh says the unconscious activist is currently on a ventilator in the city of Omsk.
His plane landed there on Thursday morning. Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief physician of the hospital to which he was taken, cautioned that "there is no certainty that the cause of Navalny's condition is poisoning."
According to Yarmysh, there are numerous police officers in the intensive care unit. She tweeted at around 10.30am Moscow time that officials say Navalny is in a coma, in a stable but serious condition. She added that staff haven't given a diagnosis or indicated whether his life is at risk.
Yarmysh earlier claimed that one of Navalny's doctors, who at 9am had promised to provide test results, now refuses to talk to the activist's personal physician, campaigner Anastasia Vasilyeva. She is en route to Omsk herself.
On Thursday morning, Navalny was on his way from Tomsk back to Moscow when he suddenly felt unwell mid-flight, Yarmysh wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday. "His plane has urgently landed in Omsk. He has toxic poisoning,"
she tweeted.
Navalny was brought to Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1's toxicology intensive care unit. Alexander Murakhovsky, the head doctor at the facility, told news agency TASS
that the activist "is in a serious condition."
Yarmysh believes Navalny, who showed no symptoms prior to the flight, was "poisoned with something mixed into his tea"
as it was "the only thing he drank this morning." In the middle of the journey, she wrote later, he began sweating, went to the toilet, and apparently lost consciousness for a period. RIA Novosti reported that Navalny did not eat or drink anything on the flight.
As the story unfolded, a video surfaced online, purportedly showing the moment when the opposition activist was evacuated from the plane. Someone is heard screaming as paramedics move along the aisle.
A photo is also circulating, said to have been taken by a fellow passenger, which shows the activist having a cup of tea at an airport cafe before his departure from Tomsk. Airport management has vowed to do their part in investigating the incident. "We are looking into all the circumstances, we will examine CCTV recordings," they said.
Meanwhile, Yarmysh suspects
foul play, telling 'Echo of Moscow' that "we do believe that this was a deliberate poisoning."
The activist's team have demanded that police attend the hospital where he is currently being treated.
She recalled an incident last year when Navalny suffered a severe allergic reaction while serving a prison sentence for staging an unsanctioned rally in Moscow. At the time, he was diagnosed with "contact dermatitis," but his team, again, insisted that it was "a poisoning by an unknown chemical substance." The samples were examined at the well-known Sklifosovsky Institute, where doctors found no traces of poison.
Comment:
Those in charge of determining the cause and circumstances of Navalny's condition consider more options.
Navalny may go abroad
for treatment:
The Kremlin may allow Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny to be treated abroad, despite borders being closed due to Covid-19. Speaking to reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that the authorities would consider any appeal go abroad "very quickly," clarifying that, even with flight restrictions, many Russian citizens have been allowed to go to other countries for medical reasons.
Progress in stabilizing Navalny's condition
Dr Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Navalny's personal physician, told Western-funded Russian-language news outlet Meduza that he hopes to take the anti-corruption campaigner to the European Union for treatment, with Hanover or Strasbourg being the two most likely destinations.
When asked if the Kremlin was aware of Navalny's current situation, Peskov replied that he is aware the activist "is in a serious condition" and that "doctors are doing everything necessary."
Shortly after Peskov's statement, Navalny's former eye doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva announced that the campaigner's team were attempting to collect medical documentation for his transfer to the EU, but the hospital's chief physician had refused to provide it. On Twitter, she officially asked the Kremlin for ITS assistance. Vasilyeva is the head of the 'Doctors Alliance,' an activist group closely linked to Navalny.
, but not out of the woods as yet:
A team of doctors are "engaged in saving the life" of anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny, a lead medic has said. He remains in a "stable but serious" condition, although no exact diagnosis has been made so far.
UPDATE
Dr Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head of the emergency hospital in Omsk, said Navalny's "life is in danger." He earlier remarked that "there is no certainty that the cause of Navalny's condition is poisoning."
"The patient's condition is stable, and intensive therapy is continuing. We have made progress in the diagnosis of the ailment," Dr Kalinichenko told reporters. "The doctors are doing everything possible; the doctors are really engaged in saving his life."
Navalny's own medic, Dr Yaroslav Ashikhmin, agreed with Dr Kalinichenko that it was too early to draw conclusions about possible poisoning but he said that Navalny had no diseases that could cause this sort of condition and that, before Thursday's incident, he was completely healthy.
Meanwhile, news agency TASS, quoting a source, said the notion that Navalny may have been deliberately poisoned is not the main focus of the police investigation at present. "This theory is not being considered now. It is not ruled out that he drank or took something yesterday himself." When Navalny was admitted to hospital, he was diagnosed with "acute poisoning with psychedelics," he noted.
The Baza Telegram channel reported that police have interviewed an employee of the Viennese Coffee House cafe, who'd served tea to the activist before his flight.
"There were four people on the shift: the shift manager, a cook, the barista and the cleaning lady. In the past, there were no complaints about poisoning in the cafe. The shift manager also said that she did not remember who'd served tea to Navalny, but it could be either herself or the barista. According to her, she had never heard of Alexey Navalny before and found out more about him only after the latest turn of events."
Meanwhile, police are looking at the CCTV cameras.
20/8/2020 Team of doctors report Navalny has been stabilized
and will undergo testing for poison traces with no plans to transfer him to to Moscow:
"So far, we have held several telemedical consultations with our country's leading experts, who are able to provide consultations regarding this patient," Dr Kalinichenko told reporters on Thursday evening. "All of them think that all treatment and diagnostical efforts have been conducted correctly and to a full extent. The fact that we have managed to stabilize him, to get the current clinical picture, gives cause for cautious optimism regarding his state." The experts ruled out a heart attack, a stroke, coronavirus and cerebral edema.
UPDATE
"First, we need to wait for the final test results that will help doctors determine what happened, what caused this situation, what caused [Navalny] to lose consciousness," Peskov explained. "After that, if a poisoning took place, if there are corresponding statements or, if the law enforcement makes other decisions, there will be an investigation."
When asked whether Putin had been informed of the incident, Peskov noted that "the general situation described in the media... is accessible to absolutely everyone, it is accessible to the Russian leader as well, through media reviews that he receives on a regular basis." Peskov noted that the situation is transparent, as "doctors regularly inform people of what they are doing, of the condition the patient is in."
When asked whether the Kremlin considers the situation with Navalny's possible poisoning a special case due to the critical attitude of the opposition politician to the current government, Peskov said that "the current government has many critics." He added that "of course, if the life of a Russian citizen is under threat, the situation is serious. Both doctors and law enforcement treat all citizens equally seriously."
The press service of the regional health ministry department said that Navalny is currently in a natural coma, according to news agency TASS. "Currently, the patient is in a natural coma, he is still on an artificial lung ventilation machine."
20/8/2020 A German NGO is prepping to go to Russia and transfer Navalny to Germany
for treatment:
The transfer was requested by Navalny's fellow opposition figure, Pyotr Verzilov, best known as the co-founder of the punk band Pussy Riot.
UPDATE
"For humanitarian reasons, at Pussy Riots Pyotr Verzilov's request, we will send at midnight an air ambulance with medical equipment and specialists with which Navalny can be brought to Germany," the foundation said, adding that Berlin's Charite hospital was ready to take him in.
It was not immediately clear whether this transfer will be actually allowed by Russian health authorities, given the seriousness of Navalny's condition.
21/8/2020 Preliminary diagnosis
for Navalny has been announced:
Alexey Navalny may have experienced a rapid drop in blood sugar levels during a flight on Thursday, leading to him losing consciousness.
UPDATE
"Today, we have worked out diagnoses. The main one, which we are inclined to favor, is a disorder in the carbohydrate balance, that is, a metabolic disorder. This could be caused by a sharp drop in blood sugar, which can lead to a loss of consciousness."
The director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov, questioned how a "metabolic imbalance" and a "blood sugar problem" could prevent the activist from being transferred to Germany. Dr Alexander Murakhovsky added that doctors have refused to allow the activist to be evacuated by plane to Germany because "this [metabolic] instability can increase during takeoff and landing."
Murakhovsky also commented on reports of a dangerous substance found on Navalny's body. He said it turned out to be material from a plastic cup or plate, dubbing it "ordinary industrial chemistry."
On Friday morning, Zhdanov said that police had mentioned the presence of a "deadly substance."
Navalny remains in a coma and is attached to a ventilator.
21/8/2020 A German specialist
will check on Navalny's condition:
"We also invited German specialists, who arrived to Omsk on an intensive-care plane, so that they could check the patient's condition and the results of our own tests," Dr Alexander Murakhovsky told reporters.
Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to discuss Navalny's condition with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "No, he is not planning this," his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
See also:
Comment: Those in charge of determining the cause and circumstances of Navalny's condition consider more options.
