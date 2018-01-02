5. A citizen of the Russian Federation found incapable by a court or kept in places of confinement under a court sentence shall have no rights to elect or be elected President of the Russian Federation.

These simple facts seem to be lost on the overwhelming majority of Western commentators who have spent the last few weeks discussing Navalny's foredoomed Presidential bid and debating whether or not he would be "allowed" to stand

It is after all hardly unusual for thieves and fraudsters to conceal their activities behind a facade of legality, and that presumably is what the Russian authorities and Yves Rocher Vostok allege happened in this case.

58. In the light of the above-mentioned principles,the Court notes that it is not its task to rule on the applicants' individual criminal responsibility, that being primarily a matter for the domestic courts, but to consider, from the standpoint of Article 7 § 1 of the Convention, whether the acts the applicants were convicted of fell within a definition of a criminal offense which was sufficiently accessible and foreseeable.

The trial court found in particular that the applicants had set up a "fake company", GPA, with the intention to use it as an intermediary to offer services to two clients of Russian Post, MPK and Yves Rocher Vostok. It held that Oleg Navalnyy had taken advantage of insider information that Russian Post had ceased to provide the companies with certain services and had convinced those clients to use GPA as a substitute; that he had misled the clients about GPA's pricing policy and its relationship with Russian Post, thus depriving them of the freedom of choice of service providers; that he had promoted his company's services while knowing that it would have to subcontract the work to other companies; and that GPA had retained the difference in price between what MPK and Yves Rocher Vostok paid for its services and what GPA paid to its subcontractors.

Is this really the sort of behavior one wants to see from someone who pitches himself as a future President of Russia?