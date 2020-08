© Hoang Loc from Pexels

Narcissism roughly describes a tendency to be self-obsessed and to believe that one is special, gifted, and/or superior. Machiavellianism is a disposition to be manipulative, sneaky, and ingratiating. Psychopathy includes an inclination toward risk-seeking and a lack of empathy for others. Sadism refers to a tendency to derive pleasure from harming others or from observing (vicariously) others being harmed.

New research examines the link the "Dark Tetrad" and other characteristics.It's a fine line between sanity and insanity, or so they say. But what about personality? How big is the difference between traits such as psychopathy and more common and socially approved ones?New research published in the European Journal of Psychological Assessment may hold an answer. A team of psychologists led by Delroy Paulhus of the University of British Columbia conducted a study in which they sought to map the four aspects of what is referred to as the "Dark Tetrad" to the five best-known and most widely researched dimensions of personality — that is, extraversion, openness to experience, emotional stability, conscientiousness, and agreeableness.For readers unfamiliar with research on "dark" personalities, psychologists have described a Dark Tetrad that includes the four traits of narcissism, psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and sadism. Below is a short definition of each component.In this study, the researchers measured the degree to which these four personality traits were displayed by individuals. They also measured the same people on the Big Five personality traits. The researchers then looked for overlap between these two sets of traits.The study also looked at the relationship between the sex drive of individuals and their ratings on the dark aspects of personality.Finally, the researchers found that the dark personality traits generally declined with age. "A likely reason for this," according to the psychologists, "is that, across the board, interpersonal malevolence diminishes with age."