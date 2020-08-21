© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File



Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny don't believe he was poisoned and refused to transfer him to a German hospital on Friday.But Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they haven't found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.Kalinichenko added that the diagnosis have been determined and relayed to Navalny's family members. He refused to reveal it to reporters, citing a law preventing medical workers from disclosing confidential patient information.Russian medical officials also haven't approved Navalny's transfer to Germany."The chief doctor said that Navalny is non-transportable. (His) condition is unstable. Family's decision to transfer him is not enough," Yarmysh tweeted. Omsk is about 4,200 kilometers (2,500 miles) east of Berlin, roughly a six-hour flight.Like many other opposition politicians in Russia, Navalny has been frequently detained by law enforcement and harassed by pro-Kremlin groups. In 2017, he was attacked by several men who threw antiseptic in his face, damaging an eye.Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from prison, where he was serving a sentence following an administrative arrest, with what his team said was suspected poisoning. Doctors said he had a severe allergic attack and discharged him back to prison the following day.Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption has been exposing graft among government officials, including some at the highest level. Last month, he had to shut the foundation after a financially devastating lawsuit from Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close ties to the Kremlin.The most prominent member of Russia's opposition, Navalny campaigned to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election, but was barred from running.He set up campaign offices across Russia and has been promoting opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of Russia's ruling party, United Russia. One of his associates in Khabarovsk, a city in Russia's Far East that has been engulfed in mass protests against the arrest of the region's governor, was detained last week after calling for a strike at a rally.