Thus, it's clear Vasilyeva knew she would be arrested. Indeed, the makeup of her eleven comrades essentially betrays that fact: it included a lawyer, a foreigner, and three cameramen, rather than a full complement of working, unionized doctors.

Despite these facts, Vasilyeva immediately used her arrest as a pretext to engage with foreign media outlets.

If you know the country well, you will know this: There two Russias - the one 146 million people live in, and the fantasy version Western media outlets describe.Both exist in parallel universes. This is why most English-speaking Russians usually react with a mixture of shock and horror when their language skills become proficient enough to read what the foreign press is writing about their homeland.Grudinin is a former Communist Party presidential candidate, and when Russian outlets reported that he was blocked from entering parliament (the State Duma) last year, US and UK media essentially ignored his travails, presumably for fear of disrupting its narrative.First, a disclaimer: A politically active workers union is nothing bad. In fact, it is undoubtedly a positive - as is any desire to help out a medical system that is often critically understocked and has the potential to be entirely overwhelmed by the coronavirus.On April 3, Vasilyeva and eleven other colleagues set off for Russia's Novgorod Region, about 400km away from Moscow, ostensibly to deliver much-needed personal protective equipment for overworked doctors. Vasilyeva's group broke strict quarantine laws, designed to stop the spread of Covid-19, to bring boxes of material - masks, respirators, and suits - to two local hospitals. The funding was collected as part of a new project called the 'All-Russian Medical Inspectorate,' which says it aims to supply doctors with vital equipment.However, at the entrance to the town of Okulovka, just inside the state (oblast) border, the Doctors Alliance convoy of four cars, with three people in each (so much for 'social distancing'), was escorted by local police to the station, where they were kept overnight.All because Vasilyeva is the most prominent critic of Russia's response to the coronavirus.Aside from breaching coronavirus rules, she was also charged with disobeying the requests of a police officer - not getting out of her car and refusing an instruction to come to the police station to make a report. According to the Doctors Alliance, her arrest was "real fascism."Furthermore, on his personal online blog, Doctors Alliance cheerleader Alexei Navalny posted a document from the Ministry of Emergencies, listing the problems of medical institutions in each region. The PDF detailed issues in many different areas of the country - varying from mild to quite severe - and is an eye-opener to the difficulties Russia is facing in its battle against coronavirus. But Novgorod Region, where Vasilyeva went? No shortages reported. Presumably, the likes of Tomsk, Arkhangelsk, and Astrakhan - which appear to urgently need help - are too far away to be worth the effort for these activists.Another head physician in Novgorod Region, Natalya Usatova of the Valdai Central District Hospital, told regional website 53 News that the local doctors didn't understand Vasilyeva's actions.Vasilyeva spoke with the Associated Press, who uncritically titled their piece "Russia detains activists trying to help hospital amid virus." She told the news agency that the arrest "was about breaking [her]."Next, Vasilyeva chatted to the Moscow Times - which, despite the name, is a Dutch title, not a Russian one. She told them that she was taking the government's work into her own hands.However, perhaps most impressive is Vasilyeva's penchant for bringing foreign journalists along on her journeys. On her trip to Okulovka, she took Steven Derix from NRC Handelsblad, a well-known newspaper in the Netherlands. According to Derix, she was driving without the correct documentation. Presumably, she just forgot to bring it with her.In reality, there was no strike of medical personnel at all - just four laundry workers, in their admittedly awful and run-down laundry room. According to the hospital management and officials of the regional Ministry of Health, there were also no complaints from doctors. Even Navalny's video of the strike showed the small size of the disgruntled workforce.Like so many of Russia's hospitals - especially in poorer remote towns and cities - Bogdanovich's is clearly in need of repair.The inclusion of Bennetts on Vasilyeva's Urals jaunt could lead one to believe that the Doctors Alliance is not a trade union at all - but a vehicle to show foreigners how much Russia sucks.Russia has some huge and established medical unions, so why is Western media pushing a fringe activist group with a tiny membership?Like many countries, Russia is home to several professional trade unions that fight for the rights of their members. Unions are undoubtedly a good thing for workers and offer strong protection against illegal dismissal and abuse in the workplace.As a rule, unions are stronger when they have higher membership. A broader base means more collective bargaining power, more effective strikes, and a larger pot of money for legal defense. Furthermore, the larger a union is - in general - the more political power it has, and the more press coverage it receives.HWURF, with an estimated three million members, is part of the European Public Service Union (EPSU), a group which brings together trade unions from across Europe to influence the policies and decisions of governments throughout the continent. Better still, Russia's health workers don't just play a token role in the continental union - one of its vice-presidents is Mikhail Kuzmenko, the Russian union's chairman.To be fair, at times, some publications have been entirely upfront about the anti-government bias of the 'union'. A New York Times piece from May 25, 2019 mentioned the group's affiliation with Navalny - calling him "Russia's main opposition politician." Of course, Navalny himself retweeted this compliment.So, who ARE the Doctor's Union - and who is Anastasia Vasilyeva?A cursory Yandex search (in Russian) quickly brings up lots of smears about Vasilyeva and her PR-loving doctors. They won't be repeated here, as this piece is not about her; it's about the Western media's reporting. So, let's stick to the known facts.In 2017, Alexei Navalny was attacked by a man who sprayed a caustic green antiseptic at the protest leader. The reprehensible attack was a bad moment for Navalny, but a moment of opportunity for Vasilyeva, who worked as his ophthalmologist. According to Vasilyeva, in early 2018 her mother was fired from her position at a medical research university in Moscow, and she went to Navalny for help. Navalny offered his lawyers, and her mother got her job back. This was the beginning of a brand-new partnership, and they clubbed together to take the Doctors Alliance nationwide.However, it seems real doctors are just not that interested in the work of the 'union'. According to an Economist article from May 2019, the Alliance only has 500 members, and their website states that they have 31 different branches throughout the country. However, they must be somewhat low on staff, as, according to their website, Vasilyeva is the regional representative for at least 15 of those branches - ranging from Kamchatka to Crimea, and from Kaliningrad to Magadan. The distance between the latter pair is over 11,000km, by road.With their continual wooing of the West, a casual follower would be forgiven for believing that the Doctors Alliance has already conquered Russia, and international attention is the next frontier. This is, of course, demonstrably false. Although Navalny and Vasilyeva have Western correspondents in Moscow at their beck and call, Russian media doesn't seem all that interested.What about ordinary Russians on the internet? Well, despite their polished online presence, the Doctors Alliance has a somewhat abrasive style towards those who ask questions - especially those who query the finances. One VKontakte user was blocked by the union after asking for the names of the equipment suppliers, and to see the receipts.Despite their shadiness, and zero domestic support, it seems the goal of Navalny and Vasilyeva has been achieved: international acclaim and popularity. The plight of the union has attracted attention across the globe.Former Estonian president, and erstwhile US state media reporter, Toomas Hendrik Ilves tweeted his support for Vasilyeva, hinting that her April 2020 arrest was due to her questioning the Kremlin's official Covid-19 figures.Britain-based INGO Amnesty International was also conned by the group, believing that the Russian authorities "fear criticism more than the deadly Covid-19 pandemic." The Amnesty article omitted many critical aspects of the case, distorting the picture in favor of Vasilyeva.