'Merkel's guest': Army ambulances, 'deliberate disinfo' at airport reveal details of Navalny's arrival in Germany UPDATES
Sun, 23 Aug 2020 11:15 UTC
The motorcade carrying Navalny, whom Bild newspaper described as "the patient the world is watching," included several emergency vehicles, police buses and patrol cars.
The activist, who remained in a medically induced coma during the journey, was transported to Berlin's renowned Charite Hospital inside a Bundeswehr intensive care ambulance truck. The vehicle had military markings and a special license plate showing a code starting with the letter Y, which is used exclusively by the German military.
Navalny was airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday morning. Online flight-tracking service FlightRadar showed that the private jet, chartered by Berlin-based NGO Cinema for Peace, was about to land in Berlin's Schonefeld Airport. However, the plane actually landed in the capital's Tegel Airport, on a strip reserved for military aircraft. According to Bild, that was a "deliberate" misinformation tactic by authorities.
A German government spokesperson stated that Navalny's evacuation was a private initiative. At the same time, ZDF reported that Navalny was assigned "guest of the chancellor" status in official German documents. The Interior Ministry confirmed to the TV channel that this was done to "ensure the best possible police protection."
German media previously reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and the Foreign Ministry were "working behind the scenes" to help arrange Navalny's flight. The activist's longtime close associate Leonid Volkov thanked Merkel and the German government for "international support and help in solving a huge number of bureaucracy issues and security."
Navalny suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness shortly after boarding a plane during his trip to Siberia on Thursday. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. His team and family alleged that he had been poisoned by authorities, but the doctors treating him in Russia found no traces of toxic substances in his system.
Navalny's associates pushed for his urgent transportation to Germany, arguing that he could not be adequately treated in Omsk. Local doctors initially insisted that the activist's condition was not stable enough for transportation, but they later allowed for him to be moved to Berlin.
Comment:
UPDATE 24/8/2020 German colleagues congratulate Russian doctors for their efforts:
Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy director at the emergency clinic in Omsk, explained that "poisoning" was one of the initial suspicions when Navalny arrived there. That was why the activist was moved to the toxicology unit, [but] the final test results from two laboratories that found no toxic chemical substances that could be called poisons, or their residues.UPDATE 24/8/2020 German government is still suspicious Navalny was poisoned:
Head Doctor Alexander Murakhovsky said that Omsk medics continued to treat Navalny and allowed his transportation to Germany only after his condition had stabilized. Omsk clinic "saved Alexey Navalny's life due to its great efforts, there is no doubt about that. The activist remains in stable but 'serious' condition. Our German colleagues are very grateful and also have no doubts that the patient's life was saved [by the Russian team]."
Berlin believes there's a 'certain probability' that Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny was poisoned and that he requires personal protection. "We are dealing with a patient where there is a certain probability that he was poisoned," Steffan Seibert told a press conference.UPDATE 24/8/2020 Indications of poisoning:
However, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sounded a note of caution, warning that it's necessary to wait for a statement by the doctors treating him before making judgements. Maas added that many facts relevant to the case are still missing. "I am one of those people who bases my views on facts," Mass said during a news conference. "Many facts are missing in the case of Navalny: medical and also likely criminological. We must wait for those (facts)."
German doctors are expected to talk about his condition later on Monday.
A medical examination of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a German hospital has found indications of poisoning, the Charite hospital said on Monday.See also:
"The team of doctors examined the patient in detail after his arrival. The clinical findings indicate poisoning by a substance from the group of active substances called cholinesterase inhibitors," the hospital said in a statement.
- Alexey Navalny 'in coma' after falling ill on flight from Siberia, poisoning suspected UPDATES
- Russian doctors say Alexei Navalny wasn't poisoned, refuse transfer
- Revelation from British intelligence archives - Alexei Navalny is an MI6 & CIA agent
- Yale University 'educated' Russian color revolution agitator tool Alexey Navalny
