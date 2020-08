© Russian Direct Investment Fund / Handout



The Trump Administration has apparently dumped "Vladimir's vaccine," as well as a Russian offer of "unprecedented cooperation," in the quest to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as part of Operation Warp Speed (OWS).An administration official told CNN the "U.S. is not currently open" to acquiring the Russian vaccine named "Sputnik V." OWS has widespread misgivings about the vaccine's safety and efficacy. Another official confirms the administration hasn't purchased any quantity of the vaccine and none are in the possession of the U.S. government.Undeterred by its vaccine's sullied reputation, Russia still offered Sputnik 5 to the Trump Administration for inclusion in OWS, the national program spearheading the effort to develop and distribute a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The administration passed on the offer. The Phase 3 tests revealed Wednesday apparently involve only 2,000 people in Russia and several Middle Eastern and Latin American countries. In the West, a phase 3 trial involves testing tens of thousands of people.Russian president Vladimir Putin earlier this week said full-scale production of Sputnik V, named for the breakthrough Soviet space mission , will begin in September. He claims one of his two daughters was inoculated twice with the vaccine.