Russia's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine will create immunity for more than two years, according to the director of Moscow's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the drug with the Ministry of Defense.Up to 70 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for mass immunization of Russians against coronavirus, said Ginzburg. Along with the authorities, the country's health organizations are already planning a quick ramping-up of large-scale production in order to meet this demand.Ginzburg and his team made international headlines earlier this month, when it was revealed that scientists at the Gamalei Institute had successfully tested the vaccine on themselves, with no side effects.