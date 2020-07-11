© Sputnik / Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Volunteers who received a Russian-made Covid-19 vaccine have developed immunity to the virus, according to the country's Ministry of Defense. Clinical trials for the drug are now in their final stage.The ministry began testing a coronavirus vaccine in mid-June in conjunction with Moscow's Gamelei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.It said that data obtained by scientists "indicates that volunteers in the first and second groups formed an immune response after injections of the vaccine against the coronavirus."As of yet, there have been no complaints about side effects or adverse reactions. The second group, who received the vaccine just a few days after the first,On Thursday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that research was underway on 17 separate Russian coronavirus vaccines, of which the Gamelei drug is just one. He also stated that Russia will not make immunization against Covid-19 compulsory.At the end of June, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that trials should be over by the end of July.