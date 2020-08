© MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION



"It's not a structure that has any feedbacks or internal coherence. They might have a good result and it may show that it works — that's among the best outcomes — but I'm thinking there's probably like a 20% chance [the vaccine] will make things worse.



"As a very old and classic saying goes: 'The strictness of Russian laws is compensated by the fact that it's not necessary to follow them.'"

In a startling and confusing move,as the nation's Ministry of Health issued what's calledthat has been tested in just 76 people. The certificate allows the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow,a Ministry of Health spokesperson tells ScienceInsider. But the certificate stipulates that the vaccinepresumably after larger clinical trials have been completed.as the Gamaleya vaccine has yet to complete a trial that convincingly shows it is safe and effective in a large group of people. Even some within Russia challenged the move. "It's ridiculous," says Svetlana Zavidova, a lawyer who heads the Association of Clinical Research Organizations in Russia. "I feel only shame for our country." Zavidova, who has worked on clinical trials for 20 years and anticipated the approval, yesterday sent an appeal to the Ministry of Health to postpone registering the vaccine until proper efficacy trials are completed.she wrote on behalf of the clinical research group.Gamaleya has developed vaccines before, and Mikhail Murashko, the Russian minister of health, said in a government press release that the COVID-19 vaccine showed "high efficacy and safety" and there were no serious side effects. The same releasethe virus that causes COVID-19. That estimate is apparently based on vaccines Gamaleya has made with similar technology.(Putin has not clearly acknowledged his children in public, but he does sometimes refer to them; one is a medical doctor in Moscow.) Putin, who apparently made these comments at a government meeting , added,The Russian registration certificate gives few details about the vaccine, which is beingThe company says it can produce 1.5 million doses of the product per year and hopes to expand its manufacturing capacity.that Gamaleya researchers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein, or spike, of SARS-CoV-2. Apparently, the studies are comparing a single shot of adenovirus 26 with the spike gene toSome vaccine experts have raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus 5 in this way. In 2007, researchers stopped an HIV vaccine trial that used adenovirus 5 to shuttle in the gene for the surface protein of that virus after they found that it increased the likelihood of its transmission.In 2017, Gamelaya received approval in Russia for a vaccine that also used the adenovirus 5 vector to deliver the surface protein gene from the virus that causes Ebola. Researchers there used a similar strategy for a vaccine for Middle East respiratory syndrome , a disease caused by a coronavirus like the one responsible for COVID-19. It is still under development and has entered early stage clinical trials.In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can approve the use of medicines prior to the completion of efficacy trials through what's known as an emergency use authorization, and there has been growing concern that President Donald Trump will push for this with a COVID-19 vaccine to help his re-election prospects in November.Alexey Chumakov, a researcher who works at an institute in Moscow named after his famous virologist father, says theHe also says regulations in Russia are easily bent:Chumakov says the Russian scientific community also has a shrinking community of virologists who could weigh in on a COVID-19 vaccine decision. "There's so little science left in Russia after the last 30 years that not many people are eager to say anything against the trend," says Chumakov, who worked on cancer research in the United States for more than 2 decades.Chumakov notes thatA website for Sputnik V saysMass production of the vaccine is slated to begin in September.