High Strangeness
Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
Inigo Monzon
International Business Times
Thu, 13 Aug 2020 23:13 UTC
International Business Times
Thu, 13 Aug 2020 23:13 UTC
The task force, which will be officially unveiled within the next couple of days, will be headed by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, CNN reported. The task force will mainly focus on the UFO sightings of members of the U.S. military.
Some of the incidents the task force will look into include the UFO sightings by pilots of the U.S. Navy. Videos of the encounters, which were recorded by the military jets' onboard imaging systems, were released to the public in 2017 and 2018 by the aerospace company To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science.
The clips show the pilots tracking mysterious objects flying in the sky. The Navy referred to the objects as "unidentified aerial phenomena."
The Pentagon decided to form a task force to investigate UFOs due to the possible threat they pose to national security. In July, a former Pentagon official who led the agency's program on the study of UFOs said that the unknown nature of the mysterious object makes them dangerous.
"There's something in our sky and we don't know what it is, we don't know where it's from. Is that a problem? From a national security perspective, yes, it's a problem," Luis Elizondo, the former head of the Pentagon's top-secret project known as Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told Live Science.
"We need to understand what these are, in order to make a determination if they're a threat," he added.
Recently, a former consultant for the Pentagon who worked on the agency's special unit that investigated UFOs revealed an important detail regarding the possible nature of the mysterious objects. In an interview with the New York Times, Eric W. Davis confirmed that the Pentagon carried out examinations on the materials retrieved by the agency from crashed UFOs.
According to Davis, the examinations revealed that the objects came from "off-world vehicles" that were not made on Earth.
"We couldn't make it ourselves," he stated.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Billionaire John McAfee 'arrested' for wearing thong as face mask
- CCDH: The Centre for Cancel Culture and Digital Hypocrisy - Part 2
- Russia offered Trump administration help with coronavirus vaccine, US declined
- Dr Fauci tells Matthew McConaughey that the death toll would be 'enormous' if the US tried to achieve herd immunity
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- The Justice Department accused Yale University of discriminating against Asian American and white applicants
- Strange cloud phenomenon captured over Ashville, Alabama
- NASA satellite catches unusual triple comet flying past the sun
- Biden calls for mandate requiring all Americans to wear masks
- Look who's talking about educational equity
- Trump: UAE to open relations with Israel, halting West Bank annexation UPDATE
- The real problem with test and trace in the UK: Contact tracers have nothing to do because there are so few cases
- Trump succeeds against abusive Democrats in economic stimulus showdown
- Best of the Web: Let there be gas: Putin & Merkel gave Trump the finger
- Bees use shark 'supersense' to help find food
- Betelgeuse's mysterious dimming due to a traumatic outburst - NASA
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Kamala Harris led the Kavanaugh character assassination attempt
- Providing for the future: Despite Covid-19 crisis & falling oil prices, Russia's gold & foreign exchange reserves reach all-time high
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Russia offered Trump administration help with coronavirus vaccine, US declined
- Biden calls for mandate requiring all Americans to wear masks
- Trump: UAE to open relations with Israel, halting West Bank annexation UPDATE
- Trump succeeds against abusive Democrats in economic stimulus showdown
- Best of the Web: Let there be gas: Putin & Merkel gave Trump the finger
- Kamala Harris led the Kavanaugh character assassination attempt
- How The Guardian betrayed not only Corbyn but the last vestiges of British democracy
- Did the FBI mislead the Senate Intel Committee on the Steele Dossier? The media is uninterested
- Best of the Web: New Zealand acclaimed 'world leader' in handling Covid-19 as it announces enforced relocation of 'infected' to 'quarantine centers'
- Too little, too late - but the open letter 'It's time to rethink our Russia policy' at least opens the free-speech gates in the US
- Homeland Security chair Johnson subpoenas FBI in review of Russia probe origin
- New report reveals US Special Forces active in 22 African countries
- Soros reveals how he's invested amid "Fed liquidity bubble"; says Trump "very dangerous"
- Lithuania, Latvia & Poland's ultimatum to Belarus: Let us mediate election talks between Lukashenko & opposition or face sanctions
- Rep. Ilhan Omar beats back Democratic primary challenge in Minnesota
- Best of the Web: Sputnik V, world's first Covid-19 vaccine, launched - Putin's daughter among first to take it - Vaccine will NOT be mandatory in Russia
- Flashback: Kamala Harris' ancestors owned slaves, her father says
- US reaction to Putin's COVID vaccine both predictable and dishonest
- Beirut: A tragedy that threatens the region with war and chaos
- Horror in Beirut: Was it an accident or a warning?
- Billionaire John McAfee 'arrested' for wearing thong as face mask
- CCDH: The Centre for Cancel Culture and Digital Hypocrisy - Part 2
- Dr Fauci tells Matthew McConaughey that the death toll would be 'enormous' if the US tried to achieve herd immunity
- The Justice Department accused Yale University of discriminating against Asian American and white applicants
- Look who's talking about educational equity
- The real problem with test and trace in the UK: Contact tracers have nothing to do because there are so few cases
- Providing for the future: Despite Covid-19 crisis & falling oil prices, Russia's gold & foreign exchange reserves reach all-time high
- Atheists for Trump? David Silverman reacts to Biden naming Harris with 'Are You Serious?' face, saying he might vote red
- Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai freed on bail as activist Agnes Chow calls her arrest 'political persecution, suppression'
- Epstein's suspected 'madam' claims her conversations with lawyers are illegally recorded
- Music professor threatens to sue university for investigating him over defense of 'racist' composer
- Mother of arrested Key West boy suing city, police officers, teacher and school district
- Hong Kong court acquits district councillor of police assault charge; magistrate says officers 'told lie after lie'
- Metro Nashville council member wants people not wearing a mask to be charged with murder or attempted murder
- Photos show Ghislaine Maxwell, Jean-Luc Brunel on Epstein's 'Pedo Island'
- The Belarusian protests are not a 'color revolution' - they're the result of Lukashenko repeating Soviet mistakes
- Half a million incorrect absentee ballot applications sent out in Virginia, including to dead people
- Chicago residents confront BLM protesters in tense standoff
- Alabama just passed a law to castrate child sex offenders
- Council revokes business license of NJ gym that defied COVID-19 order
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Europe's earliest bone tools found at Britain's Boxgrove "Horse Butchery Site"
- Humans have been making poison arrows for over 70,000 years
- Best of the Web: The Long, Hot Summer of 1967: A Forgotten Season of Riots and Urban Unrest Across America
- 8,000 years old fluted stone tools discovered in Arabia
- Nested 'DNA' of ancestor that mated with humans discovered
- Lithuania's alleged involvement in 2014 Ukraine Maidan coup
- Lost Viking waterway found in Orkney revealing Norse impact on local economy
- Atomic bombings at 75: John Pilger says another Hiroshima is coming - unless we stop it now
- America's 'Days of Rage': A look into the extensive left-wing bombings & domestic terrorism of the 1970s
- Figurines found at ancient dig site may depict face of God, says Israeli archeologist
- The Solar Minimum superstorm of 1903
- Pompeii's recent finds reveal new clues to city's destruction
- Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors to prevent DNA contamination
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Gary Lachman: The Return of Holy Russia
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- NASA satellite catches unusual triple comet flying past the sun
- Bees use shark 'supersense' to help find food
- Betelgeuse's mysterious dimming due to a traumatic outburst - NASA
- Russia's approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is less than meets the press release
- Massive sunspot turning towards Earth could be bad news as we enter new solar cycle 25
- Modelling Main Belt asteroid Psyche's impact crater formations aids in planning exploratory mission
- Dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world: study
- X-rays indicate that water can behave like a liquid crystal
- Geologists confirm strange 'boomerang' earthquake deep beneath Atlantic Ocean
- USGS issues warning: San Andreas swarm could put California at risk of big earthquakes for over a week
- Two meteorites found in Madura, US, in just two weeks
- 'Largest impact structure' in solar system discovered on Jupiter's moon Ganymede
- First electrically injected laser developed by researchers
- NASA warns of upcoming close shave with asteroid as doomsday preacher predicts 'apocalyptic fireball'
- Helium structures in Sun's atmosphere found by NASA's sounding rocket
- Human engineers can't top these biological intelligent designs
- Why are plants green? To reduce the noise in photosynthesis
- Explaining the obvious, because apparently it's necessary right now: 2+2 never equals 5
- Amazon lines up $10 billion for satellite-based Internet project Kupier
- Volcanic or cosmic impact origin for the Younger Dryas mini ice-age?
- Strange cloud phenomenon captured over Ashville, Alabama
- Hurricane Hanna hits citrus industry in Texas - around 30% crop loss
- Torrential rain wreaks havoc in SW China's Sichuan - 6 dead, 5 missing
- Typhoon Mekkhala makes landfall in China's Fujian
- Death tally from flood climbs to 202 in Bangladesh
- Residents concerned after thousands of dead fish appear in Biscayne Bay, Florida
- Millions of acres of crops in the central US have been destroyed by a series of historic natural disasters
- At least 184 dead and 54 missing so far this monsoon season in Nepal - risks of more flood, landslides not over yet
- More than 170 dead in Yemen flash floods over the past month
- Week of wild weather around the world
- Mt. Sinabung in Indonesia erupts yet again, spewing ash 2,000 meters high
- Major incident declared following train derailment in Stonehaven, Scotland - Landslip caused by flooding suspected
- Leopard kills 7-year-old in Gujarat, India - 3rd killing in under a month for the region
- Shallow M3 earthquake hits English Channel, felt in Sussex
- Large numbers of dead seagulls wash up on Lake Van's shores in Turkey
- UK battered by thousands of 'apocalyptic' lightning bolts and flash floods
- Rare M6.0 earthquake hits near Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
- Floods destroy largest breeding ground for birds in Uganda as Lake Victoria hits record levels
- Deadly landslides and floods in Veracruz, Mexico
- Over 1,100 homes destroyed, 13,200 affected by floods in Mali
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- Man dies of bubonic plague in western Mongolia
- 'Mask mouth' is a seriously stinky side effect of wearing masks
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Germ Theory vs. Terrain Theory - Why Not Both?
- New 'breakthrough' Alzheimer's drug fast-tracked by US watchdog
- The best way to measure rates of COVID immunity?
- New virus passed via tick bites emerges in China, seven killed so far
- Flashback Best of the Web: These NHS staff were told the swine flu vaccine was safe, now they're suffering the consequences
- 'Vaccines-or-masks' policy of Canadian health authorities ruled 'unreasonable' in 2015 arbitration case
- SOTT Focus: Fact-Checking a 'Fact-Checker' on Covid-19: A Response to HealthFeedback.org
- Lithium-laced drinking water could be curbing suicide rates, scientists say
- Mexico state bans sale of sugary drinks and junk food to children
- Flashback: EU numbers show correlation between flu vaccine and coronavirus deaths
- CDC warns parents to be on lookout for acute flaccid myelitis in children
- Statins may not slash the risk of dying from heart disease: Controversial study claims the cheap cholesterol-busting pills offer no 'consistent benefit'
- Painkillers such as aspirin 'do more harm than good' for chronic primary pain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Strange Push to Suppress Hydroxychloroquine
- Best of the Web: WHO admits: No direct evidence masks prevent viral infection
- Best of the Web: The disturbing push to discredit HCQ
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
Beirut 'apocalypse', 4 August 2020
Quote of the Day
It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do.
- Moliere
Recent Comments
John McAfee never was a billionaire, merely a multimillionaire. He threw away a lot of cash on ill-advised schemes long ago.
I also live n NZ outside of the area that is in lockdown. We are perfectly free to go anywhere we like with or without masks. People are cautious...
FreeNation West Yorkshire......[Link]
FUCKERY I am pretty sure that science and technolgy, economics and politics, religion and theater, with the help and and support of ALL the...
Oops! No mention at all of this "prominent" AmeriCon atheist as just another juboy. But is he also the dualie, like the Chertoffs, those owners of...
Comment: See also: