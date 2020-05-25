© ModJapan_en/ Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces



The Defense Ministry plans to draw up protocols for UFO encounters in light of the U.S. Defense Department's recent decision to release videos of the mysterious objects.but that the ministry will develop protocols for the possibility.According to the ministry, Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets from seven bases ranging from Hokkaido to Okinawa are scrambled to monitor and identify aircraft of unknown nationality.If it appears such an aircraft might enter Japanese airspace, the fighters call on it to change course in English. Once its nationality has been determined, the request is repeated in that country's language.If the aircraft enters Japanese airspace, the ASDF can fire signal shots, including tracer rounds, and force it to land.and thus might be encountered by SDF planes on training or surveillance missions."If (UFOs) are encountered, training will be canceled immediately," an ASDF source said. "We will seek to identify it from a safe distance, including whether it is a drone, and report it to the Air Defense Direction Center for orders."