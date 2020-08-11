© Collective Evolution

I have secured a document confirming that the CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America (Brazil and Argentina) as psychological warfare experiments.

Over lunch again with Colonel Ron Blackburn (Air Force) at the Gatehouse in Palo Alto he revealed that the "Secret Onion" group started in 1985 in the classified tank located in his basement at the Lockheed Skunk Works. Colonel John Alexander had brought him a list of the people in the inner circle. They divided the world into layers of concentric trust and ability. John introduced Blackburn to Ed Dames. Blackburn and I have a firmed up our plants to ravel to New Mexico on May 4th, up the high mesa - supposedly to meet some Aliens.

Among the people I met was Dr. Ron Blackburn, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who was then working at the Lockheed Skunk Works in Burbank. It was Blackburn who first asked me if I had ever heard of the infamous Area 51. In the early 1980s, this facility was still not widely known inside the military, let alone the general public, even though it had been functional for decades...Among areas of common interest between Blackburn and me were UFOs. We discussed many possibilities related to who might be in charge of UFO research. We both thought that there was some organization, probably within the U.S. Air Force, which had the responsibility. But we acknowledged that whoever had the ball, there must be a an interagency effort as well. Our assumption was that somebody must be in charge, and we were well aware of all the prevailing stories and rumours. Roswell, we assumed, was a real UFO event.

"I'm convinced the government is working on UFOs," he told me. "What are the chances some witnesses are being fooled by special effects developed by psychological warfare?" I countered. Thinking of cases like Bentwaters in the UK or Cergy-Pontoise in France. "They're pretty good," he admitted. "Suppose you shine a week infrared laser into people's eyes; it won't hurt them but may induce a hallucinatory state. Experiments have been done where you send a microwave beam through someone's brain; you pick up the transmitted energy pattern. You can influence people this way, even make them hear things. Holograms have been used too,"

I am trying to read Jacob's Secret Life.' The author appears obsessed with what he views as a massive Alien invasion, his analysis is no longer balanced.

How Deep Does The Misinformation Go?

Regardless, There Is Something Going On Here

There is a serious possibility that we are being visited and have been visited for many years by people from outer space, from other civilizations....This should be the subject of rigorous scientific investigation and not the subject of 'rubishing' by tabloid newspapers. - Lord Admiral Hill-Norton, Former Chief of Defence Staff, 5 Star Admiral of the Royal Navy, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee (source)