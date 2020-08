The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional.Councilmembers voted to revoke the business license of a defiant gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, that ignored multiple orders to close amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both men were arrested last month and charged with contempt, obstruction and violating the Disaster Control Act. The owners reopened the gym less than a week later however and let at least 40 customers in for workouts.