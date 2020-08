© Miraflores Palace presidential press office via AP, File



A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a blunder-filled beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro.Lawyers for the former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berry, said they were barred from the secretive jailhouse proceedings Friday night in what they consider a violation of their constitutional rights to a defense.Maduro's chief prosecutor announced the surprise decision late Friday night."THEY ADMITTED THEIR RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FACTS," Tarek William Saab announced on Twitter, adding that proceedings will continue against dozens of other defendants accused of assisting in the May 3 raid. He did not offer details.But lawyers for the men said the hearing was marred by irregularities.Alonso Medina Roa said he was hired a month ago by the families of the two Americans but has so far been barred from meeting or speaking with his clients.U.S. officials have denied any role in the attack but have not said what knowledge they had about the clandestine camps in Colombia, details of which were made public by an AP investigation two days prior to the raid. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would use all possible means to win the freedom of Denman and Berry.Mark Denman, brother of Luke Denman, said in a statement that the families were "very disappointed" that the men were not represented by their private legal counsel."With the trial behind us, we are now focused on assuring that during their detainment their rights are adhered to. This includes humane treatment, access to adequate medical care, communication with their families and attorneys," he said.Richardson on Saturday said he would also work to free the convicted veterans, who are both natives of Texas."Luke Denman and Airan Berry are American citizens and military veterans who deserve our support," he said. "We will continue our dialogue with the Venezuelans to try to find a way to bring them back home to their families."Both cases play out amid hostility between Washington and Caracas. The Trump administration last year threw its support behind opposition leader Guaidó, who has been recognized as Venezuela's legitimate president by 60 nations pledging to oust Maduro.Guaidó blames Maduro for the once wealthy nation's economic and social collapse, while the socialist leader, who is wanted in the U.S. on narcoterrorism charges, says Washington is using Guaidó to steal the nation's vast oil wealth.Medina Roa said that while Maduro may be looking to negotiate a political deal with the U.S. for the Green Berets' release, authorities don't need to trample further on Venezuela's constitution to achieve their goals."It's a perversion of justice to violate their constitutional rights for future political gain," said Medina Roa.