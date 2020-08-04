© Doug Mils/GettyImages



President Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure with Dr. Deborah Birx on MondayTrump has frequently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci's public comments on the government's pandemic response butthe White House coronavirus task force coordinator."So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics," the president tweeted.Trump's comments come just one day after senior White House officials defended Birx following critical comments made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah suggested "It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force."White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere added that "Dr. Birx is one of the smartest, honest, most talented professionals" he has ever worked with and that "baseless, political attacks against her and her long record of saving lives and protecting public health are disgusting and shameful."Birx's comments came during a Sunday interview on CNN's State of the Union."What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread," she stated. "It's into the rural as equal urban areas."