Production of Russia's homegrown coronavirus vaccine is due to begin in September, and by the start of 2021, the country could be creating several million doses a month. That's according to Russia's Minister of Trade and Industry.Denis Manturov told news agency TASS that the vaccine will be produced in three Russian regions - Vladimir, Yaroslavl and Moscow Oblast - with a view to a widespread immunization campaign starting in October.Moscow's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which led the research of the domestic drug, has partnered with companies Generium, R-Pharm, and Binnopharm, with a view to starting serial production next month.