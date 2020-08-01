Thursday, Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson took a shot at former President Barack Obama for the political tones of his eulogy delivered at Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) funeral earlier in the day.After airing a video clip of the speech, Carlson criticized Obama, adding the speech was proof of a cynical effort by the left and Democrats to gain power.Carlson also addressed President Donald Trump's tweet from earlier in the day that suggested the possibility of delaying the November election. The Fox News host dismissed that as a possibility and warned there was already too much "influx" to ponder such notions.