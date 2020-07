© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst and Leah Millis

US President Donald Trump has unleashed a fresh offensive on Joe Biden, suggesting his presidential rival should be punished for "spying" and "treason," and needs to be subjected to a cognitive ability exam.Trump then resurrected a long-standing gripe with the Barack Obama administration, which was in power when the FBI launched a surveillance operation on his presidential campaign in 2016. Recently declassified documents revealed that this operation involved a number of White House officials, among them then-Vice President Joe Biden.Trump doesn't seem likely to forget, as he's often accused the Obama administration of "treasonous crimes" against his campaign. "Treason" is a word he's thrown at the Democrats for a range of other deeds as well.However, with November's election less than four months away, it's unsurprising that Biden would occupy prime real estate in the president's mind. National polls , which Trump has dismissed as "suppression," currently put Biden ahead of Trump by double figures, as the president reels from the coronavirus pandemic and the recent Black Lives Matter protests and riots.In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Trump asked Biden to take a live cognitive ability test alongside him - the same test Trump took in 2018, which his doctor said he "aced."