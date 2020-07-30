© AFP



Zimbabwe agreed on Wednesday to pay $3.5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriated by the government to resettle black families, moving a step closer to resolving one the most divisive policies of the Robert Mugabe era., according to the compensation agreement.The agreement signed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State House offices in Harare showed white farmers would be compensated for infrastructure on the farms and not the land itself, as per the national constitution.Details of how much money each farmer, or their descendants, given the time elapsed since the farms were seized, was likely to get were not yet clear, but the government has said it would prioritise the elderly when making the settlements.Farmers would receive 50% of the compensation after a year and the balance within five years.Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and acting Agriculture Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri signed on behalf of the government, while farmers unions and a foreign consortium that undertook valuations also penned the agreement."As Zimbabweans, we have chosen to resolve this long-outstanding issue," said Andrew Pascoe, head of the Commercial Farmers Union representing white farmers.The land seizures were one of Mugabe's signature policies that soured ties with the West.Mnangagwa said the land reform could not be reversed but paying of compensation was key to mending ties with the West.