"No proven effectiveness": Dutch government will NOT force public to wear masks - Minister for Medical care
Reuters
Thu, 30 Jul 2020 21:10 UTC
The decision was announced by Minister for Medical Care Tamara van Ark after a review by the country's National Institute for Health (RIVM). The government will instead seek better adherence to social distancing rules after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country this week, Van Ark said at a press conference in The Hague.
"Because from a medical perspective there is no proven effectiveness of masks, the Cabinet has decided that there will be no national obligation for wearing non-medical masks" Van Ark said.
The decision bucks the trend as many European countries have made masks mandatory in stores or crowded outdoor areas.
RIVM chief Jaap van Dissel said that the organization was aware of studies that show masks help slow the spread of disease but it was not convinced they will help during the current coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands.
He argued wearing masks incorrectly, together with worse adherence to social distancing rules, could increase the risk of transmitting the disease.
"So we think that if you're going to use masks (in a public setting) ... then you must give good training for it," he said.
Mask are currently required only on public transportation in the Netherlands and in airports.
The decision followed a meeting of health and government officials after new coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,329 in the past week, an increase of more than a third.
Dutch cases have risen steadily since July 1, when the government announced an easing of lockdown measures to include restaurants and public gatherings if people maintain a 1.5 meter (five foot) physical distance.
Comment: Like elsewhere in Europe, Dutch cases have 'risen' simply because testing has increased. As for masks, regardless of how one wears them, they're not designed to protect one from viruses:
- A Scientific Look at The Mask Fallacy - And Why We're Told to Wear Them
- Facemasks Turn us Into Voiceless Submissives - And It's Not Science Forcing us to Wear Them, It's POLITICS
- Objective:Health - The Ultimate Insanity of the Covid Lockdown - Interview with Sott.net Editor Joe Quinn
- Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
Reader Comments
Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'Story at-a-glance Not a single randomized controlled trial with verified outcome has been able to detect a statistically significant advantage of wearing a mask versus not wearing a mask, when it...
